GODFREY PONTOONS LAUNCHES REDESIGNED MONACO AND SANPAN FOR 2026

ELKHART, Ind., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Godfrey Pontoon Boats, manufacturer of pontoons built with enduring quality and superior craftsmanship, announced a complete redesign of its Sanpan and Monaco series for the 2026 model year. Building on a legacy of durability, the refreshed models introduce elevated comfort and versatility with enhanced features integrated across both lineups from bow to stern. Whether used for cruising, visiting the sandbar, or enjoying watersports activities, the Sanpan and Monaco models provide an exceptional experience and comfort for the entire family.

"Godfrey owners know that time on the water is precious, and they want to maximize their ability to relax and enjoy," said Lori Szczypiorski, Director, Marketing & Product at Godfrey. "Every Godfrey pontoon is a unique entertaining space and the new Sanpan and Monaco models are perfect platforms for boaters to gather and explore."

Key 2026 Sanpan features include:

Built with precision and purpose, the redesigned rail frame combines sleek, modern aesthetics with durability to deliver a secure, stable ride while elevating the overall look of the boat.

The updated helm offers a 12-inch multifunction display, intuitive digital switching with all lighting controls on one screen, and a custom user interface. For frequently used functions, Godfrey has added six tactile push buttons for the perfect blend of modern technology and practical design, offering smooth, effortless operation of every boat function.

An innovative push-button entry door system opens smoothly and secures firmly with magnetic hold-open technology, for easier boarding and exiting.

With power-actuated movement and an integrated canopy, the new Grand Luxe Arch redefines on-water comfort and style by delivering instant, push-button shade and a sleek, dynamic aesthetic that enhances both the look and functionality of the pontoon.

Key 2026 Monaco features include:

Modernized rails for a sleek, updated look while maintaining strength and durability.

The updated helm includes a 5-inch multifunction display, digital switching, new gauges, a glass windscreen, and a wireless phone charger. The new design provides intuitive navigation, enhanced visibility, and modern convenience helping boaters feel more confident and in control throughout the day.

For added practicality, a standard trash can with a pass-thru flapper is mounted inside the helm door, streamlining onboard cleanup without disrupting the ride.

The SeaView bow gate lets your furry friends enjoy the ride with a clear view from the front of the boat, keeping them happy and a part of the adventure.

In addition, both new 2026 models include:

A new center tube and centrally positioned fuel tank improves flotation, performance and carrying capacity.

NytCruz Auto Navigation and Anchor Lights automatically turn on when needed, allowing boaters to spend less time managing controls and more time enjoying the water.

The ergonomically designed furniture paired with Soft Touch vinyl adds comfort, while the Cool Touch seating options keep seat surfaces comfortable under the sun. In addition, there is a new heated and cooled helm seat option for all season enjoyment.

To complement the Sanpan and Monaco redesign, Godfrey Pontoon's Accessories division is introducing the all-new Click & Cruise modular accessory mounting system, designed to make pontoon personalization even more effortless. Available on 2026 Sanpan, Monaco, Sweetwater, and Xperience models, this fully integrated rail system allows customers to instantly attach, reposition, or remove Click & Cruise accessories including:

Fender Hanger for quick, secure docking setup.

Flagpole Kit to display personal or national pride while cruising.

Rod Holder Kit for convenient, hands-free fishing.

Sports Rack to store your paddle boards or floating water mats securely while underway.

Sandbar Shade deployable while anchored, providing comfort while relaxing at the sandbar.

For more information on the Godfrey Sanpan, Monaco, or its full lineup of pontoons, please visit www.godfreypontoonboats.com.

