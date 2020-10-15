GODIVA Announces Upcoming Departure of CEO and New Interim CEO

"Annie has made significant contributions to GODIVA during her tenure, like building an exceptional Executive Committee who will continue their work to make GODIVA the world's most beloved and accessible premium chocolate company," says Afridi. "We thank Annie for her vision, leadership, and passion and we wish her the very best in her new role."

Afridi brings an impressive combination of business, operational, and finance experience to GODIVA along with a strong passion for people and nurturing talent. She has vast experience in various consumer and commercial businesses, a proven track record of powerful business results in corporate development, and extensive strategic expertise, which will ensure that GODIVA continues to seize opportunities that honor its roots and align with its bold vision for the future.

"At GODIVA, we have nearly 95 years of craftsmanship and premium chocolate expertise," says Afridi. "The exceptional quality of our products reflects this rich and beautiful heritage, dedication to innovation, and commitment to using the finest ingredients. I'm delighted and inspired to lead such an incredible brand and to work with this terrific team to ensure we continue extending our reach and leveraging our various channels to deliver on our brand's purpose – to open people's eyes to a more wonderful world. I look forward to working with the team to expand our omnichannel business, continue putting digital at the center of all that we do, grow in key geographies, and, most importantly, exceeding consumer expectations and bringing joy to our employees. "

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients. GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, chocolate cafés, GODIVA.com , and at many fine retailers. GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world. As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares .

Yıldız Holding, headquartered in İstanbul, has over 300 brands available in more than 120 countries. The company, which is 100 percent owned by the Ülker Family, operates globally and serves a 4 billion population with its 61 factories and nearly 65,000 employees worldwide. The company is focused on confectionery (chocolate, biscuits, cakes, gum, candy) and retail business. Yıldız Holding increased its share in global markets with iconic brands like GODIVA, Ülker, and McVitie's. In addition to GODIVA retail operations, Yildiz Holding also owns two leading retail chain stores based in Turkey – Şok Marketler and Bizim Toptan. Şok Marketler is the fastest-growing retail chain in Turkey, and Bizim Toptan is the country's biggest cash & carry brand in terms of the number of stores. Besides snacks and retail business, the company also produces food, frozen food, vegetable oils, margarines, processed meat and packaging materials. Gözde Girişim, a private equity fund that is listed on the İstanbul Stock Exchange, is also part of Yıldız Holding Group. Yıldız Holding has seven companies listed in Borsa İstanbul Stock Exchange. Among them, Ülker and Kerevitaş have been listed among the top public listed food companies. The company and its brands contribute to society through its social responsibility and sustainability activities in the environment, sports, education, health, and art.

