Godiva Introduces New Premium Baking Chocolates to Elevate Homemade Desserts

The new GODIVA premium baking chocolate line is comprised of three products – baking bars, melting chocolates, and baking chips, ideal for any at-home desserts. The products are available in several variations:

Baking Bars: Available in milk, semi-sweet, bittersweet, and unsweetened chocolate;

Melting Chocolates: Available in milk and dark chocolate;

Baking Chips: Available in milk, semi-sweet and bittersweet chocolate.

To help inspire at-home creations, GODIVA baking bar and chip packages include original recipes for treats such as whipped milk chocolate frosting, double-chocolate cheesecake, ultimate chocolate brownies and classic chocolate chip cookies. For fans of GODIVA's famous chocolate dipped strawberries, this iconic treat can now be recreated at home with the melting chocolates. The versatility and accessibility of GODIVA baking chocolates will not only allow bakers to elevate their classic family favorite desserts, but also invite new consumers into the world of baking.

"We are delighted to introduce new GODIVA baking chocolates to baking enthusiasts and chocolate lovers to inspire delicious desserts they can share with friends, family and loved ones," says Caroline Le Roch, President of Americas, GODIVA Chocolatier. "This is an exciting addition to our growing presence at grocery stores, making the iconic taste of GODIVA more accessible across the country. In addition to new GODIVA baking chocolates, chocolate lovers can enjoy the high-quality GODIVA taste in the baking aisle with our premium baking and pudding mixes, or head to the candy aisle for our individually wrapped Masterpieces Collection and Goldmark Gift Collection."

GODIVA premium baking chocolates can be found in the baking aisle of most major grocery stores and retailers, including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Publix, HyVee and Wegman's with SRPs ranging from $3.00 to $5.00.

For more information, or to find a retailer near you, please visit GODIVA.com/bakewithGODIVA.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA chocolate is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, chocolate cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, gourmet coffees, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

The legend of our namesake, Lady GODIVA

When Lady GODIVA, wife of Lord Leofric, protested against the taxation of his subjects, she agreed to ride through the streets of Coventry "clad in naught but her long tresses," and, so long as the residents remained in shuttered buildings, their tax burden would be lifted. The following morning, she made her famous ride and, despite the temptation, the citizens graciously remained indoors. Leofric kept his word and reduced the taxes to the delight of his subjects, ensuring GODIVA's legendary status throughout the centuries. Inspired by the values of Lady GODIVA – passion, generosity, and pioneering spirit -- GODIVA's legendary name has become a universal symbol of luxury, quality and the most delicious chocolate.

