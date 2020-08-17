GODIVA Launches its New Signature Mini Bars, Supporting the Brand’s Strategy to Take a Bigger Bite Out of an $18 Billion Premium Chocolate Category

This inventive offering is a new format for the iconic brand and was developed with ease of consumption and convenience both top of mind. GODIVA's innovative approach makes their Signature Mini Bars not only delicious, but also perfectly designed to meet a number of different consumer needs; they're ideal for sharing, on-the-go enjoyment, or perfectly portioned for one. Clearly, GODIVA continues to deliver on its commitment to developing products that are meaningful, add value for consumers, and provide a wonderful GODIVA experience for its fans.

The new GODIVA Signature Mini Bars are available in several phenomenal flavors, including:

Roasted Almond Dark Chocolate : Exquisite dark chocolate infused with crunchy roasted almond pieces;

: Exquisite dark chocolate infused with crunchy roasted almond pieces; 72% Cacao Dark Chocolate : Intense and smooth dark chocolate made of 72% cacao;

: Intense and smooth dark chocolate made of 72% cacao; Milk Chocolate : Rich, creamy and delicate milk chocolate;

: Rich, creamy and delicate milk chocolate; Sea Salt Dark Chocolate : The ultimate combination of dark chocolate and sea salt crystals;

: The ultimate combination of dark chocolate and sea salt crystals; Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate : Creamy milk chocolate infused with salted toffee pieces;

: Creamy milk chocolate infused with salted toffee pieces; Almond & Honey Milk Chocolate: Milk chocolate with roasted almond pieces and honey.

"Our brand purpose at GODIVA is to open people's eyes to a more wonderful world," said John Galloway, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer. "With our latest launch of GODIVA Signature Mini Bars, we're doing just that by giving consumers a completely new way to enjoy the premium taste of GODIVA. Equally exciting is making this delicious offering available where we know we can reach a broader and more diverse group of chocolate lovers. Now, Wonder Awaits our fans in the chocolate aisles of major retailers."

The new GODIVA Signature Mini Bars are now available for purchase in the chocolate aisle of major retailers including Target and Walgreens as well as select GODIVA boutiques and cafés nationwide with an SRP of $2.99.

Consumers can also enjoy GODIVA's individually wrapped Masterpieces Collection, Chocolate Domes, and Goldmark Gift Collection, or pick up the high-quality GODIVA taste in the baking aisles with its premium baking chocolate mixes. To learn more about GODIVA's offerings at grocery stores and retailers, please visit GODIVA.com.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA Chocolatier is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience GODIVA at the iconic brand's chocolate boutiques, GODIVA Cafes, GODIVA.com, and at many fine retailers.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious food and beverage products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-molded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, Croiffles ™, gourmet coffees and teas, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

Contacts:

Keri Madonna: [email protected]

Nicole Arzoomanian: [email protected]

P: 212.598.4400

SOURCE GODIVA Chocolatier

Related Links

http://www.godiva.com

