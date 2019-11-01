GODIVA Unwraps 2019 Holiday Collection Featuring Special Gifts and Treats for Everyone on Your List

Holiday Gift Collection Perfect for every gifting occasion, the beautifully curated holiday boxes are filled with iconic GODIVA chocolate pieces and signature truffles, alongside new, limited-edition Bundt Cake chocolates. The perfect size for a delicious holiday bite, Bundt Cake chocolates were designed and handcrafted by GODIVA's Executive Chef Chocolatier, Thierry Muret, to pay homage to European holiday traditions and celebrate the most nostalgic flavors of the season, like cinnamon and pecan.

"Every holiday season brings warm memories, cheerful smiles, and gifts exchanged between family, friends, and loved ones," says Muret. "That's why we take such great care in ensuring that our holiday collection offers truly special gifts, with our iconic, hand-crafted chocolate and our rich history woven into each and every aspect. This year, I'm especially excited to share our limited-edition Bundt Cake chocolates, which were inspired by my childhood in Europe and the traditions and flavors that are close to my heart during this magical time of year."

Seasonally Inspired Treats

To help usher in the holiday spirit and create wonderful moments, GODIVA boutiques and cafés nationwide are now featuring deliciously festive and seasonally inspired treats. New this year, GODIVA fans can try a decadent Peppermint Mocha or Cinnamon Spice Latte (only available at GODIVA Cafés) or enjoy the brand's classic favorites -- Peppermint Hot Chocolate or Cinnamon Spice Hot Chocolate (available at both GODIVA Cafés and boutiques).

GODIVA invites consumers to spark wonder this season with specially crafted gifts everyone from loved ones to coworkers will enjoy. Or share the wonder with friends at joyful gatherings. Special gift offerings for this season include:

Limited-Edition Holiday Collection: The limited-edition holiday collection will delight everyone on the gift list. These beautiful holiday gift boxes, designed by Swedish artist Lotta Kühlhorn, known for her bold patterns and vibrant colors, are merry and festive with red and gold drawings of carousels, pine trees and reindeer. The whimsically designed boxes are filled with new GODIVA signature Bundt Cake holiday chocolates:

Dark Chocolate Ganache: Decadent 72% dark chocolate ganache, covered in smooth dark chocolate



Milk Chocolate Coconut: Sweet coconut cream ganache surrounded by creamy milk chocolate



Dark Chocolate Orange: Orange infused milk chocolate ganache, enrobed in luscious dark chocolate



Milk Chocolate Almond: Smooth white chocolate praline blended with almond paste and crispy rice, enrobed in milk chocolate



White Cinnamon Pecan: Smooth white chocolate praline blended with cinnamon and pieces of pecan, enrobed in white chocolate



Dark Salted Caramel: Delightful caramel sea salt filling surrounded by decadent dark chocolate

Limited-Edition Holiday Truffle Collection : Chocolate artistry at its finest, the limited-edition truffle collection boasts decadent fillings in deliciously unique shells. The GODIVA classic truffles gift boxes are green and tied with a festive red ribbon, featuring decadent truffle flavors including:

Salted Caramel



Christmas Cookie



Roasted Almond



Milk Chocolate



Cranberry

Holiday Hot Chocolate Toppers: A fun touch for any hot beverage, these whimsical snowman and Santa hot chocolate toppers add a chocolatey layer to seasonal beverages, as the chocolate melts atop warm drinks. This gift pack comes with six hot chocolate toppers, perfect as a stocking stuffer or for warming up on chilly nights with loved ones. Holiday hot chocolate toppers can also be added to any warm beverage in GODIVA boutiques and cafés.

Holiday Artisanal Lollipops: Freshly prepared daily in boutiques and cafés, these handcrafted lollipops are available in GODIVA milk, dark or white chocolate and classic holiday characters like Santa and a snowman.

Freshly prepared daily in boutiques and cafés, these handcrafted lollipops are available in GODIVA milk, dark or white chocolate and classic holiday characters like Santa and a snowman. Holiday Handcrafted Truffle Pops: The holiday handcrafted truffle pops are mouthwatering milk chocolate truffles dipped in milk, dark or white chocolate and decorated with holiday sprinkles, made fresh daily in boutiques and cafés.

Additional GODIVA holiday gift offerings include classic Gold Ballotin boxes, truffle tins, advent calendars, whimsical ornaments, hot cocoa gift sets, Hanukkah Gelt, cherry cordials, beloved Christmas teddy bears, and more.

The GODIVA holiday collection is available for purchase nationwide in boutiques, cafés and online at GODIVA.com. Freshly made treats are made daily in GODIVA cafés and boutiques. For more information on GODIVA's offerings, please visit GODIVA.com.

