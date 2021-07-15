Godlan Announces that YESS! the Enterprise Software Showcase (ESS) Is Back for 2021

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they are partnering with the ESS (Enterprise Software Showcase) event hosted by TEC (Technology Evaluation Centers). ESS (Enterprise Software Showcase) is the nation's leading ERP software evaluation event for manufacturers and distributors planning to evaluate enterprise software.

ESS (Enterprise Software Showcase) will take place Sept. 27-29, 2021, at the Renaissance Orlando Airport Hotel, where attendees will enjoy the opportunity of one-on-one sessions with five premier ERP software providers and several impartial software selection consultants. Partners representing Infor, Microsoft, Sage, Epicor, and SAP will showcase their products and dedicate time to answering attendees' questions.

"We're thrilled to be back and excited to help encourage business growth and prosperity by hosting this year's ESS in September," says Christian Tabasa, Senior Director of Vendor Relations at TEC.

Created by Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) and hosted by TEC and Godlan, Inc., ESS is a learning hub for businesses to gain an understanding and learn best practices on how to make more informed, smarter software decisions. ESS for ERP offers a comprehensive, content-rich agenda that includes scripted demonstrations of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software products from top vendors such as Infor, Microsoft, Sage, Epicor, and SAP. The event also offers presentations that provide essential insights into the enterprise software selection process.

"If you are evaluating ERP (or planning to in the next 18 months), the Enterprise Software Showcase is the event of the year for you and your team. In one place over a few days, you get to accomplish what would otherwise be weeks of effort and disruption," says Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing, Godlan.

About Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC)

Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) is the world's leading provider of software selection resources, services, and research materials, helping organizations evaluate and select the best enterprise software for their needs. With its advanced decision-making process and software selection experts, TEC reduces the time, cost, and risk associated with enterprise software selection.

Over 3.5 million subscribers leverage TEC's extensive research and detailed information on more than 1,000 leading software solutions across all major application areas. TEC is recognized as an industry-leading software selection advisory firm offering resources and services both online and onsite. For more information, visit www.technologyevaluation.com.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit www.godlan.com.

