Godlan Customer Daniels Manufacturing Stays Competitive With CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP After 20 Years of Use

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today the continued success of Daniels Manufacturing using CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP for 20 years. A Godlan client for more than 30 years, Daniels has experienced real business benefit from keeping their ERP system up to date, maximizing its features and promoting user adoption.

In business for more than 65 years, Daniels Manufacturing has firmly established itself as the world leader in tool systems and technology for the aerospace, military and telecommunications industries. By utilizing CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP and keeping the system current with update releases, they have minimized business disruption and kept their business in a consistently competitive position.

"It (SyteLine) allows us better visibility over our manufacturing processes and control over costs and meeting manufacturing delivery times," said Scott Frankenfield, IT manager, Daniels Manufacturing.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, IoT platforms and CPQ services. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last four years, was awarded the Infor North America SyteLine ERP Partner of the Year 2011, Infor Regional Partner of the Year 2013 and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 33 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Daniels Manufacturing

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation is a well-known manufacturer of connector assembly tooling for the aerospace, military and telecom industries. Daniels' products have been used on practically every defense system, aircraft program, land or sea going transport system, and space exploration program over the last six decades. Daniels offers over 8,000 standard products that may be purchased from their online store, as well as the ability to provide specialized tooling. These products include manual, battery-powered, pneumatic, electric and hydraulic tools and kits. http://www.dmctools.com

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

12 of the top 13 high tech companies

10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

22 of the 25 largest U.S. health delivery networks

16 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

5 of the top 9 brewers

For more information:

Bobby Rudder

Godlan Inc.

586-464-4400

bobby.rudder@godlan.com

Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial SyteLine Overview-Godlan.pdf

Configure-Price-Quote-CPQ-Overview-Godlan.pdf

Related Links

Godlan ERP

Godlan CPQ

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6TEhbXRSBc

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godlan-customer-daniels-manufacturing-stays-competitive-with-cloudsuite-industrial-syteline-erp-after-20-years-of-use-300635031.html

SOURCE Godlan Inc.

Related Links

http://godlan.com

