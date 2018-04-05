Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Achieves Ranking on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2017

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial - SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved ranking ­ on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2017, a group of 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of mid-market financial software. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors such as growth, industry leadership and recognition, and innovation.

Godlan Inc.

In business for more than 33 years and with hundreds of successful business software integrations, Godlan is ranked on the very respected "Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2017 list" as one of the top 100 ERP and business software reseller and implementation firms globally.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, IoT platforms and CPQ services. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals, and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last four years, was awarded the Infor North America SyteLine ERP Partner of the Year 2011, Infor Regional Partner of the Year 2013 and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 33 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has published this information via the "Bob Scott's Insights" newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

12 of the top 13 high tech companies

10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

22 of the 25 largest U.S. health delivery networks

16 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

5 of the top 9 brewers

For more information:

Bobby Rudder

Godlan Inc.

586-464-4400

bobby.rudder@godlan.com

Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial SyteLine Overview-Godlan.pdf

Related Links

Godlan ERP

Godlan CPQ

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6TEhbXRSBc

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godlan-infor-cloudsuite-industrial-syteline-erp-specialist-achieves-ranking-on-bob-scotts-var-stars-for-2017-300624805.html

SOURCE Godlan Inc.

Related Links

https://www.godlan.com

