Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP Specialist, Welcomes Laurie Croft as VP of Sales

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a manufacturing ERP software specialist (Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial - SyteLine), Infor CPQ (Configure Price Quote) specialist, and Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today the hiring of Laurie Croft as VP of Sales. Croft will oversee the new business and customer base sales teams for ERP, CPQ, and peripheral product sales throughout the United States.

Godlan, Inc.

"Over the course of the last 20 years, I have had the privilege to work with Ed Lanko and the Godlan team as they have grown their business into an Inc 5000 company. I am excited to expand my role at Godlan as their VP of Sales," said Croft.

Croft comes to Godlan from the software division of Pitney Bowes where she was VP of Sales and Business Development. Before she was at Pitney Bowes, Croft held numerous executive sales positions in her 18-year career with Infor.

"I have had the good fortune of knowing and working with Laurie for more than 20 years. She is the most thoughtful, accomplished and effective sales executive I know. Her vast experience and history of success make her the ideal sales leader to equip and enable the Godlan team to achieve our ambitious growth objectives," said Ed Lanko, President, Godlan, Inc.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, IoT platforms, and CPQ services. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals, and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

"With the addition of Prophecy (an IoT solution developed by Godlan) as well as a new Managed Services offering, Godlan is poised for exponential growth. I am proud to join a team that measures success by the success of their customers and one that has an ever-expanding role in giving back to the community and those in need," said Croft.

Godlan has achieved ranking on the Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last 4 years, was awarded the Infor North America SyteLine ERP Partner of the Year and Infor Regional Partner of the Year, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 33 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) ERP, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

+ 19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

+ 12 of the top 13 high tech companies

+ 10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

+ 22 of the 25 largest US health delivery networks

+ 16 of the 20 largest US cities

+ 84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

+ 43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

+ 5 of the top 9 brewers

For more information:

Bobby Rudder

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

bobby.rudder@godlan.com

SOURCE Godlan, Inc.

