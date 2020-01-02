Godlan, Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Achieves Ranking on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2019

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ, industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced that they achieved placement on Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2019. Members of the VAR Stars were selected based on factors like growth, industry leadership, recognition, and innovation. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at erpglobalinsights.com.

Godlan, Inc.

"Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 17 years. He has covered this market for more than 25 years through print and electronic publications.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

+ 19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

+ 12 of the top 13 high tech companies

+ 10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

+ 22 of the 25 largest US health delivery networks

+ 16 of the 20 largest US cities

+ 84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

+ 43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

+ 5 of the top 9 brewers

