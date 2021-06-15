Godlan, Manufacturing ERP & Consulting Specialist, Achieves Placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR Awards 2021

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuite™ Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have achieved placement on Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021 award list. For the ninth consecutive year, Godlan joins other top VARs from around the globe on Bob Scott's Top 100 VAR list for accomplishments in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights. "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

The global selection is based on performance factors which include annual revenue generated by each reseller. A report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable here.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan has been serving customers for over 36 years and specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each.

"Godlan is honored to be recognized among the top 100 solution providers for ERP Software. We've been successfully implementing ERP software since 1984, and this type of recognition affirms our commitment to our clients and their success," commented Bobby Rudder, EVP of Marketing and Communications.

Godlan achieved ranking on the Inc 5000 list, TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions multiple years running, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants, Infor Partner of the Year, Infor Cloud Manufacturing Partner of the Year, and Infor Circle of Excellence. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community. For more information, visit godlan.com.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

[email protected]

Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Godlan Brochure.pdf

Godlan-Managed-Hosting.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Godlan, Inc.