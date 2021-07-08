Godlan, Manufacturing ERP & Consulting Specialist, Announces the Promotion of Helmuth Cote to Director of Consulting Services

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, Inc., a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today the promotion of Helmuth Cote to Director of Consulting Services, effective July 1, 2021. In this role, Cote will be leading a high-performance team of business consultants specialized in delivering Infor ERP implementations across a wide array of customers and industries. Cote will be working directly with the Godlan sales organization to seamlessly deliver value-added professional services to our new and existing customers.

Helmuth Cote, Director of Consulting Services, Godlan, Inc.

"I am excited to leverage Helmuth's years of consulting and leadership experience in our industry to continue to build upon an already exceptional Business Consulting organization as we grow our Professional Services Practice and portfolio of service offerings," commented Billy Ray, Chief Operating Officer, Godlan, Inc.

Cote came to Godlan after serving with other Infor partner channel organizations, Infor Professional Services and customers maximizing their Infor ERP investment. Cote is a proud U.S. Navy veteran.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

