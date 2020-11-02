Godlan, Manufacturing ERP and Consulting Specialist, Welcomes Allison Ellis as Vice President of Sales

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote), industrial automation (IIoT), and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today the hiring of Allison Ellis as Vice President of Sales. Ellis will be responsible for leading the Godlan Sales Team.

"I am very excited to join Godlan, a recognized leader in the Infor community for manufacturing consulting, IIoT, CPQ and the SyteLine ERP solution. I am very happy to be joining the best," said Ellis.

Godlan, Inc.

Ellis has experience in executive and leadership roles in the manufacturing industry and has worked with Infor solutions for almost 10 years. She also has extensive experience in the fields of CPQ and HCM. Throughout her 16 plus years' career in the technology industry, Ellis has successfully led sales teams through the rigors of corporate growth initiatives, delivering positive customer outcomes along with desired business results. Ellis earned a degree from Clemson University and has earned a number of awards for performance throughout her career.

Godlan achieved ranking on the Inc 5000 list, TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last seven years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants, multiple Infor Partner of the Year and Circle of Excellence awards, and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 36 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan, Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, visit godlan.com.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth, and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent, and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises, or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

For more information:

Stephanne Marsh

Godlan, Inc.

586-464-4400

[email protected]

Related Images

allison-ellis-vp-of-sales-godlan.png

Allison Ellis, VP of Sales, Godlan, Inc.

Related Links

Godlan Overview Video

Godlan ERP

SOURCE Godlan, Inc.