Godlan, Manufacturing ERP Specialist, Wins Macomb Business Award - Champion of Work/Life Integration

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Godlan, a specialist in manufacturing ERP software (Infor CloudSuiteTM Industrial - SyteLine), CPQ (Configure Price Quote) and industrial automation (IIoT) and an Infor Gold Channel Partner, announced today that they have been named as winner of the prestigious Macomb Business Award in the category of "Champion of Work/Life Integration." This coveted award is defined as the top company "offering innovative benefits that enable employees to balance work responsibilities with personal passions."

Champion of Work / Life Integration

"Over the years, Godlan has been privileged to receive numerous local and national awards recognizing our growth, sales and professional service accomplishments," said Ed Lanko, president, Godlan Inc. "Home to more than 18,000 companies, Macomb County is one of the country's leading hubs for business growth, development and success. Their annual Macomb Business Awards are both highly valued and coveted. As a business owner, to have our company now be recognized with their inaugural award for Champion of Work/Life Balance is as humbling as it is gratifying."

Macomb County Michigan, where Godlan is headquartered, is home to 18,000 businesses. Business leaders from across the region attended the seventh annual Macomb Business Awards to support and to recognize the 71 nominees and six winners from the various six categories. Godlan was chosen from the three finalists as the winner of the "Champion of Work/Life Integration" award.

The seventh annual Macomb Business Awards was held at the Sterling Inn Banquet and Conference Center in Sterling Heights on Tuesday, April 23. Macomb County Executive Mark A. Hackel joined Vicky Rad, director of the Macomb County Department of Planning & Economic Development, to recognize winners. A panel of judges reviewed 71 nominations and selected winners in each category. Judges included: Gene Lovell - president and CEO of First State Bank; Karen Smith - executive director of Leadership Macomb; Jim Sawyer - president of Macomb Community College; Mike Lee - managing editor of Crain's Detroit Business; and Vicky Rad - interim director of Macomb County Planning and Economic Development.

With an expertise in manufacturing, Godlan offers business consulting, technical consulting and programming, infrastructure, implementation, CPQ Services, IIoT Solutions and Services, and Industrial IoT platforms. Godlan specializes in 3 Infor accredited Micro Verticals and is fully certified in each. Godlan also maintains "Gold" partner status with Infor year after year, the highest level achievable in the partner community.

Godlan achieved ranking on the 2015 Inc 5000 list, a TEC Accreditation for ERP Solutions in each of the last five years, Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants 2018, Infor Partner of the Year and is an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner serving customers for over 34 years. For more information, visit godlan.com or call 586-464-4400.

About Godlan Inc.

Godlan is a leading manufacturing performance specialist that has been implementing integrated technology solutions since 1984. As an approved Infor Gold Channel Partner with a focus on manufacturing performance, Godlan supports the implementation of world-class processes and best practices throughout discrete manufacturing organizations. For more information about Godlan or Infor CloudSuite (SyteLine) ERP manufacturing software demos, call 586-464-4400, visit godlan.com or follow us on Twitter @Godlan_Inc.

About Infor

Infor is fundamentally changing the way information is published and consumed in the enterprise, helping 73,000 customers in more than 200 countries and territories improve operations, drive growth and quickly adapt to changes in business demands. Infor offers deep industry-specific applications and suites, engineered for speed, and with an innovative user experience design that is simple, transparent and elegant. Infor provides flexible deployment options that give customers a choice to run their businesses in the cloud, on-premises or both. To learn more about Infor, please visit infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

12 of the top 13 high-tech companies

10 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies

22 of the 25 largest U.S. health delivery networks

16 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

84 of the top 100 automotive suppliers

43 of the top 50 industrial distributors

5 of the top 9 brewers

For more information:

Bobby Rudder

Godlan Inc.

586-464-4400

bobby.rudder@godlan.com

Related Files

Infor CloudSuite Industrial SyteLine Overview-Godlan.pdf

GodlanPDFPresentation Single Page view FINAL sm.pdf

Related Images

godlan-wins-macomb-business-award.png

Godlan Wins Macomb Business Award

Champion of Work / Life Integration

Related Links

Godlan ERP

Prophecy IoT

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q3w6mUAGmtI

SOURCE Godlan Inc.

Related Links

http://godlan.com

