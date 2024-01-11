GoDocs Appoints Adam Craig as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDocs, the premier commercial lending document automation platform, has announced Adam Craig as its new CEO. This move signals a continued commitment to providing a true enterprise-class solution for banks, credit unions, and private lenders focused on delivering a seamless and consistent closing experience at scale.

Craig, a seasoned FinTech leader with a 20-year track record driving disruptive growth, brings to GoDocs a deep expertise in building and delivering best-in-class SaaS solutions for the Financial Services industry. Prior to joining GoDocs, he served as President at Segmint, an industry-leading transaction cleansing and analytics SaaS company for financial institutions, which was acquired by Alkami in 2022 where he subsequently led M&A and strategic partnerships.

"GoDocs is at a pivotal moment, poised to capitalize on its technological edge to disrupt and transform commercial lending," Craig stated. "My vision is to harness the exceptional talent within GoDocs, to drive disruptive product innovations that will further streamline the commercial lender experience and redefine their borrower's journey with transparency and speed."

Brian Shortsleeve, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth, "Adam has the vision and experience to take GoDocs to the next level," Shortsleeve declared. "His arrival marks a new phase of growth, and we are thrilled to have him at the helm."

GoDocs' commitment to delivering next-generation solutions for all commercial lenders – banks, credit unions, and private lenders – remains its core mission. Under Craig's leadership, the company will accelerate its product and go-to-market build-out in order to transform the commercial lending landscape.  This will allow the company to deliver unmatched automation and efficiency resulting in strong growth and positioning the company to be the preferred solution for high-volume commercial lenders.

About GoDocs
GoDocs, the automation leader in commercial loan document generation, offers a next-generation software platform for banks, credit unions, and private lenders that creates a streamlined process for closing commercial loans. The first and only purely SaaS system for automated loan document generation, GoDocs provides lenders with a digital solution that requires no training to use. The company has the #1 NPS customer satisfaction score in the industry and is trusted by industry-leading banks as well as community banks, Federal and local credit unions, and private lenders of all sizes. GoDocs is proud to back its solutions with 100% onshore support.

