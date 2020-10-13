GoDog Sports Announces GoDogFree.com, Enabling Youth Sports Leagues and Schools to Offer Free Live Streaming Video to Families and Fans

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDog Sports, a live streaming service provider and advertising platform for youth sports, and FundMyTeam, a leading crowdsourcing platform for youth sports, today announced GoDog Free, an easy, fast and safe program to bring live streaming video for free to families and fans of youth athletes at schools and sports leagues.

Live Streaming Video for Schools & Youth Sports Leagues

"GoDog Free is a gamechanger that helps youth sports organizations bring live streaming and on-demand video to grandparents, families and fans of youth athletes," said Seth Cummings, CEO, GoDog Sports. "With GoDog Free, leagues and schools can also prepare their venues with live streaming video to help control crowd sizes as they prepare for social distancing."

America's 45 million youth athletes are currently navigating a safe return to play. Additionally, leagues, schools and sports complexes have lost an estimated $700 million a month in participant revenue since March 2020. GoDog GameStream's live streaming video for youth sports venues has proven to help enable venues nationwide to return to gameplay and aide with crowd reduction.

GoDog Free for leagues and schools is made possible through an exclusive partnership between GoDog Sports and FundMyTeam, which has successfully raised funds for over 1,000 organizations in 19 team sports. Leagues and schools can offer GoDog GameStream free to families simply by running an online GoDog Free fundraising campaign.

"We built FundMyTeam.com to be the easiest and fastest online way for teams and leagues to fund their unique programs," said Jay Whitehead, FundMyTeam CEO. "Through GoDog Free, we think GoDog Sports will significantly expand their role in safely bringing back youth sports."

GoDog Sports unique managed service approach for live streaming video include:

Live & On-Demand Viewing: GoDog Sports delivers live and on-demand games, game downloads and highlight clips to phones, tablets and desktops.

GoDog Sports delivers live and on-demand games, game downloads and highlight clips to phones, tablets and desktops. League/School Portals: Every GoDog GameStream customer receives a branded web portal with user management to ensure privacy, as well as admin tools for on site management.

Every GoDog GameStream customer receives a branded web portal with user management to ensure privacy, as well as admin tools for on site management. Fully Managed Service: GoDog Sports manages install, setup, deployment and ongoing support of live streaming services. FundMyTeam manages fundraising campaigns end-to-end on behalf of customers.

GoDog Sports manages install, setup, deployment and ongoing support of live streaming services. FundMyTeam manages fundraising campaigns end-to-end on behalf of customers. Internet: If your location doesn't have cable, GoDog Sports has an exclusive partnership with high speed Internet provider Viasat, to bring Internet virtually anywhere in the United States .

If your location doesn't have cable, GoDog Sports has an exclusive partnership with high speed Internet provider Viasat, to bring Internet virtually anywhere in . Highest Quality: GoDog Sports high-quality cameras, simplicity of use and unique features were designed for youth sports, making the viewer experience far more enjoyable than any other.

GoDog Sports high-quality cameras, simplicity of use and unique features were designed for youth sports, making the viewer experience far more enjoyable than any other. Advertising: League and school partners can extend existing sponsors to digital through onsite and video advertising.

For more information on GoDog Free, GoDog Sports and its offerings and commitment to providing youth sports leagues, schools and tournament providers with innovative live video streaming and advertising solutions, please visit GoDogSports.com.

ABOUT GODOG SPORTS

GoDog Sports is a fully-integrated live streaming service provider and advertising platform for youth sports leagues, schools and tournament complexes. GoDog Sports delivers live streaming video from fields to families, connected WiFi hotspots, point-of-sale solutions and high-speed satellite Internet to venues. To learn more about GoDog Sports, visit www.GoDogSports.com.

ABOUT FUNDMYTEAM.COM

Since 2018, FundMyTeam.com has helped over 1,000 organizations raise funds in 19 team sports while maintaining 100% COPPA child data safety compliance. Led by a multi-exit technology and media team and backed by social impact investors including 4 Super Bowl Champions, FundMyTeam's Newark, NJ-based parent company League Network PBC also operates healthcare fundraising platform MyDrCares.com, which raises and runs Patient Compassion Funds for physician practices. More at FundMyTeam.com.

Contact:

Chris Sturgeon

800-329-5168

[email protected]

SOURCE GoDog Sports