Godrej Promotes Within Announcing New Executive Talent

SAVANNAH, Ga., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a global leader in consumer products, announced today the appointment of a new, female-driven executive leadership team for Godrej North America. Today, GCPL has a patronage of 1.2 billion consumers globally, across its different businesses. As a global player in the exciting hair care market for multicultural women, GCPL is the only company to manufacture and serve both hair extension and hair care needs.

GCPL has appointed Kendria Strong as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Innovation, and Morrishane Collins as Head of Global Distributor Sales for the company's emerging North America multicultural business. At the heart of all of Godrej ventures, is its talented team. The global player takes much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. Together, the duo brings more than two decades of excellence and expertise to their roles.

"Having Kendria and Morrishane take the helm at Godrej North America was a key element of our innovation and growth strategies," said Karan Sood, Chief Executive Officer at Godrej North America. "We have a shared vision of putting our customers and communities first, and under their leadership we will continue to develop and deliver high quality, efficacious products for multicultural women around the world."

The extraordinary talent Kendria and Morrishane possess, brings a wealth of cross-industry, global experience to the company's portfolio of brands. The promotion of these Godrej North America leaders also follows the company's steady financial growth over the past three years. Godrej North America's portfolio of brands have grown steadily into strategic areas. Having already established a strong foothold as one of the largest players in the market, offering quality and affordable hair care products for multicultural women, and particularly those of African descent, combined with the brand's new executive lineup, Godrej North America is all the more poised to take on the multicultural beauty space.

Joining Godrej's growing team of over 10,000 talented employees across global offices, Godrej North America is pleased to formally announce the following executive appointments to their senior leadership team:

Kendria Strong , Executive Vice President of Marketing and Innovation – Kendria offers 11 years of FMCG experience, extensively in beauty, managing the planning and execution of powerful marketing, brand development strategies and innovation for key consumer product launches. She joined Godrej North America from Revlon in 2017 where she held the position of Director of Brand Marketing for the past three years. Today under her leadership, Godrej North America has a product innovation and renovation portfolio of 100+ products that have rejuvenated leading legacy brands, and received 15 awards with leading organizations, Allure, Naturally Curly, Curlbox, Refinery 21 and many more.

Morrishane Collins, Head of Global Distributor Sales – Morrishane brings a successful track record of more than 15 years that includes leadership positions and recognized sales achievements in the consumer-packaged goods industries. She joined Godrej North American in 2017 where she held the position of Sales Director – OTC channel. Today, she serves as Head of Global Sales, leading the Godrej North America distribution channel across 45 countries, and responsible for driving strategic planning, running global sales operations and shaping growth initiatives in developed and emerging markets.

"We have a clear vision of Godrej North America and where the portfolio of brands can go," said Kendria Strong, EVP Marketing & Innovation at Godrej North America. "Morrishane and I couldn't be more excited to grow, not only into our new leadership roles, but also grow the Godrej brands' existing competencies and global opportunities in an effort to continue to provide unparalleled products for the multicultural market."

About Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 123-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations. Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.2 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high-performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognizing and valuing diversity across our teams.

SOURCE Godrej Consumer Products Limited