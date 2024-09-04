Gods Unchained Brings Back Player Tournaments with "Flashback: Genesis"

Players will put their skills to the test in the first Formats tournament and compete for thousands of $GODS tokens

SYDNEY, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, today announced "Flashback: Genesis" - a bracketed, player tournament hosted by Gods Unchained. The first tournament utilizing the new GU Formats game modes, "Flashback Genesis" will run from September 13-15, 2024. Held on GU Stakes , the GU competition platform, players will fight in high-stakes battles for various rare cards—notably, the Alborax Mythic Variant, a powerful one-of-a-kind collectors card—and a total prize pool of 5,000 $GODS.

The GU "Flashback: Genesis" tournament, an exclusive event limited to 256 players, will see the completion of eight single elimination rounds (best of 3) during the course of the event. Community members will continuously challenge each other as they create new tactics to intensify the battle to achieve mythical glory. Flashback: Genesis spotlights the Genesis card set, ensuring players' cards remain valuable contenders in each contest. In addition to Genesis, sets permitted on the battleground include Etherbots, Core, and Welcome. Following each grouping of rounds, competition will intensify as the prize pool becomes more valuable with $GODS and more exclusive cards.

"We're really excited to revive player tournaments and use Flashback to kickstart the next era of competitive play in Gods Unchained. This tournament will take us back to the early days of the game, with a couple new quirks due to the way GU has developed along the way – like Core Set Refresh & God Powers. I'm keen to see players dust off their old strategies and try to break the game all over again with random generation," said Gods Unchained Game Designer Bryn Welch. "This isn't the only tournament we have planned, but for the first of a new era, we couldn't think of anything more fitting than taking it back to where it all began."

The "Flashback: Genesis" tournament follows the recent release of Formats, a limited time feature with rotating game modes and new game mechanics revitalizing how players engage with GU's enormous playspace. With the "Flashback: Genesis" tournament, Immutable is growing and strengthening the player community capable of driving web3 gaming to define the next generation of the industry.

The tournament kicks off at 10 AM EST on September 13 and concludes by 10 PM EST on September 15. Registration opens today, September 4 at 9 AM EST, and closes at 9:59 AM EST, September 13 right before the tournament starts. Players will be selected on a first come - first serve basis. Their positions will be visible in the public bracket. Players will be notified of their matches in the Open Tournaments section of the GU Stakes Platform. More tournament details, including rules and sign-in process are available in this FAQ . Register for the "Flashback: Genesis" tournament here .

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Chris Clay (former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena), Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

SOURCE Immutable Games Studio