Gods Unchained Debuts New Opportunities for Players to Revitalize Their Decks & Gameplay with "Formats"

Limited-Time Rotating Game Modes Offer Fans New Competitive Ways to Capitalize and Customize Epic Battles, While Earning Rewards

SYDNEY , Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Games, a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, today announced the upcoming release of "Formats" in Gods Unchained (GU) - the leading web3 trading card game (TCG). Starting August 19, players can refresh how they use their cards in a variety of Formats - rotating game modes that will each run for a limited time.

Each game mode will offer players the opportunity to face off with unique rules across numerous levels of competitive intensity. With different modes requiring strategic deck builds for old and new cards, players will experience fresh matches and an opportunity to revitalize their decks. Plus, players can also earn rewards for their achievements, with opportunities to accumulate additional rewards through a Bonus Multiplier and for playing bonus games.

"With almost 2,000 cards already in Ranked, Gods Unchained has a huge playspace at the moment. Formats offers players, new and old, fresh ways to play with their collection, bringing forward new metas and reviving old ones. This is where we see the future of competitive GU," said Gods Unchained Game Designer, Bryn Welch.

"Formats lets players flex their creativity and immerse themselves more deeply into the rich lore and beautiful illustrations of Gods Unchained through their deck building. I am excited to see the spotlight shine on card art and characters that may have been previously overshadowed amidst the usual meta. I can't wait to see the creativity players will bring to Formats," said Claudia Skinner, Creative Game Designer for Gods Unchained.

GU's permanent Formats, Ranked and Sealed, remain unchanged, with the latter refreshed with new cards for a new competitive experience. With new game modes of varying levels of difficulty, players will be drawn into expanded realms within the ominous world of Eucos. During battles, they will strategize on how they can leverage game mechanics—rethinking how they maximize their power through deck building— to restore cosmic order in ways beyond what is presently possible.

With Formats, Immutable is refining the structure of web3 gaming, and creating a more competitive environment for TCG players to enter or re-engage.

Learn more about Formats at https://godsunchained.com/ and on the Gods Unchained Blog at https://godsunchained.com/blog/ .

About Gods Unchained

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectibles, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Chris Clay (former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena), Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.

Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

