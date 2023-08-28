Goelzer Industries Announces Mary Kay Hobbs as Vice President of National Sales

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goelzer Industries, the renowned sheet-fed, die-cut envelope manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mary Kay Hobbs as its new Vice President, National Sales. As an innovative industry leader in Grand Prairie, TX., Goelzer Industries has long been recognized for its precision, quality, and reliability over its 38-year legacy.

Paul Goelzer, Jr., President of Goelzer Industries, expressed his enthusiasm over the new hire, saying, "Mary Kay has a lot of knowledge and skills that perfectly match our company's mix of tradition and modern innovation. She's really good at coming up with special solutions, which makes our customer service even better. We're excited to see what the future looks like with Mary Kay's help."

Drawing from a vast reservoir of experience, Mary Kay Hobbs shared, "Being a vendor to Goelzer for several years has granted me a unique insight into its dedication towards customers. I'm elated to now contribute as a core member of this team, especially with the innovative techniques and technology the company leverages."

Goelzer Industries is celebrated for the meticulous craftsmanship and quality of its sheet-fed, die-cut envelopes, made exclusively from North American-manufactured paper. With state-of-the-art technologies and collaborations with notable names such as Heidelberg, W&D, and Schwabe, Goelzer Industries has fortified its position as an undisputed leader in the domain.

Boasting an unrivaled record of timely deliveries and unmatched quality, Goelzer Industries underscores the essence of excellence and reliability. The company has steadily garnered acclaim for its quality, reliability, and punctuality, making it a beacon in the industry.

Hobbs' passion for sales transcends transactional encounters. "The people I meet and the relationships I forge in sales are invaluable. Engaging with customers, understanding their businesses, and aiding them in overcoming challenges to attain their goals is deeply fulfilling," she commented. "From ideation to final delivery, my commitment is to satisfy my clients' needs. My belief in fostering resilient customer relations and unfaltering integrity aligns perfectly with Goelzer Industries' ethos."

For additional information about Goelzer Industries and its offerings, please visit https://envelopes.expert/.

About Goelzer Industries: Founded 38 years ago, Goelzer Industries has solidified its name as a premium custom envelope manufacturer. Committed to quality, reliability, and on time deliveries, Goelzer Industries employs the finest materials and craftsmanship, coupled with cutting-edge technology, to deliver unparalleled products in the industry.

