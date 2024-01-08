Goertek continues its technology and product collaboration with Qualcomm on XR with Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 reference designs

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goertek collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to launch the next generation of virtual and mixed reality (VR and MR) reference designs based on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform and Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform.

Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 supports dual 3K per eye resolution with 10 concurrent cameras and dedicated XR acceleration blocks to unleash on-device AI through the fusion of sensor and perception. Next generation MR is achieved through an upgraded ISP that allows full color, 12ms video-see-through (VST) to transition or blend between the real and virtual worlds. In contrast, the newly announced Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 platform promises to accelerate a new wave of MR experiences by upgrading to a dual 4.3K per eye resolution at 90 frames per second with 12 or more concurrent cameras to deliver crisp and immersive experiences.

The latest reference design pushes the envelope to dual 4K display resolution on the XR2+ Gen2 Platform by making use of a new generation of 3P Pancake lens customed design by Goeroptics with an industry-leading microOLED display. This improves visual acuity with a 95° display FOV and a PPD of 44 with improved contrast and reduced ghosting. To better accommodate the popular use-cases in enterprise such as collaborative workplaces and in consumer such as gaming and social networking, binocular, polychromatic video-see-through (VST) is also enabled with a resolution of up to 6MP. An optimized four camera six degree-of-freedom (6DoF) architecture promises a higher accuracy tracking solution. Goertek's reference design can also natively support hand-tracking solution Gemini, offered by Ultraleap.

These reference designs based on the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 Platform and Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform are a continuation of the Snapdragon-based VR & MR reference designs that Goertek has been building with Qualcomm Technologies since 2015. Over the years, based on Qualcomm's powerful XR computing platform, Goertek has been committed to the hardware development and mass production of VR&MR products to help brand manufacturers quickly bring excellent VR&MR products to market.

"Qualcomm Technologies has collaborated with Goertek on XR reference designs for many years," said Said Bakadir, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "With our new Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 and Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processors, we are excited to deliver premium VR and MR devices powered by Snapdragon platforms to help accelerate time to market for OEMs."

Marvin Chang, Corporate Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Goertek, Inc. said:" Based on the powerful computing power of Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 and Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platforms, combined with Goertek's one-stop solution capabilities in XR products, especially its rich experience in R&D and mass production of XR optical components, this reference design will help MR/VR products achieve more realistic virtual content and better integrate with the real world, allowing users to experience a more natural and realistic immersive experience."

About Goertek

Goertek Inc. is a global leading high-tech company which was established in June 2001, and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2008, with focus on the R&D, manufacturing and marketing of high-precision components (Acoustics, Optics, Microelectronic, and Enclosure parts) and smart hardware (VR/AR, Wearable, Hearable, Home and others)

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Goertek Inc.