Goertek Unveils Next-Generation Smart Ring Reference Designs: A Leap Forward in Health Monitoring and Interactive Technology

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent technological advancements in sensing, big data, cloud computing, IoT, and AI have significantly enhanced the capabilities of wearable devices in health monitoring. Goertek's latest smart ring reference designs, showcased at CES 2025, embodies these innovations, offering a unique combination of technology and style that aligns with modern lifestyle needs. This device stands out for its portability and real-time health monitoring capabilities.

The Comma 2 series, Goertek's newest line in smart interactive rings, was introduced at CES 2025. It features integrated health data monitoring and multimodal interaction techniques such as touch, gesture recognition, and voice commands, broadening the utility of smart rings. The Comma 2 Touch includes advanced CMOS PPG, body temperature, and Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) sensors. These sensors provide 24/7 tracking of vital health metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep patterns, physical activity, calorie output, and stress levels. Coupled with a highly sensitive Touch module and proprietary spatial algorithms, the Comma 2 Touch allows users to effortlessly control devices such as AR glasses, mobile phones, tablets, and PCs with ease. This control is achieved through various operational modes, including tapping, four-direction swiping, air mouse, and gesture recognition. These features allow for convenient shortcuts, including answering calls and managing music playback, which significantly enhances user flexibility and privacy. Additionally, the ring boasts a compact and lightweight design, IP68 waterproof certification, and an impressive battery life exceeding five days, ensuring reliable performance across a variety of settings.

Another reference design in Goertek's Comma 2 series, the Comma 2 Listener, adopts both reflective and transmissive PPG technology to achieve medical-grade accuracy in health monitoring. Equipped with an HD microphone, this ring captures users' voice commands with precision, facilitating seamless interaction with an AI assistant and easy control of connected smart devices. Additionally, the ring features the smallest micro-motor available, delivering precise vibration feedback to keep users informed and ensure they never miss important notifications.

Since its entry into the smart wearable technology sector in 2013, Goertek has been dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of wearable products and manufacturing solutions based on customer needs. Looking ahead, Goertek remains committed to driving technological innovation, continuously exploring new horizons in wearable devices, and empowering users to embrace more convenient, intelligent, and healthy lifestyles.

SOURCE Goertek Inc.