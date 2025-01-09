Goertek Unveils Ultra-Light AI+AR Smart Glasses Reference Design, Redefining Visual Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence technology advances at an unprecedented pace and consumer demand for smart devices surges, the AI eyewear market is experiencing significant growth. At CES 2025, Goertek Inc. unveiled the Wood2, a cutting-edge pair of lightweight AI-powered smart glasses reference design. The introduction of the smart glasses reference design is revolutionizing user experience and propelling technological advancement, while expanding the range of applications. Featuring a lightweight design, advanced AI capabilities, and multimodal perceptual interactions, these glasses offer an array of functionalities, promising to deliver a comfortable audio-visual interactive experience.

The Wood2 smart glasses incorporate a number of innovative technologies despite their resemblance to traditional eyewear in shape and wearability. A key feature is the customized SiP module, which miniaturizes the arms, while a transparent antenna embedded in the lens enhances communication quality and allows for a more flexible design by conserving internal space. The optics system utilizes micro-LED technology and Volume Holographic Grating (VHG)-based waveguides to deliver binocular full-color display while maintaining a compact form. The use of lightweight materials and structural optimization reduce the overall weight to just 58 grams, comparable to standard glasses. Furthermore, optimized ergonomics and custom hinges ensure suitability for a diverse range of European, American, and Asian users while significantly enhancing comfort for wearers.

A standout feature of the Wood2 smart glasses is their multimodal capability. The glasses innovatively blends a multi-microphone array with a VPU nosepiece module, specifically designed for AI eyewear, to substantially augment sound capture and noise reduction in noisy environments such as meetings, commutes, and restaurants. Additionally, the glasses boast custom-optimized image algorithms alongside a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, supporting 4K photos and high-definition video recording. This configuration offers users an outstanding exceptional in both first-person viewing and action and sports video capture. The Wood2 smart glasses feature a multimodal interactive interface that seamlessly integrates voice, graphics, and a smart ring, allowing users to interact more intuitively and efficiently. Leveraging proprietary multimodal AI application capabilities, the glasses achieve an impressive end-to-end latency of just two seconds thanks to data preprocessing, distributed computing, and communication optimization. This design significantly boosts user efficiency and enhances the sense of immersion across a wide range of scenarios.

With innovative technology and a compact design, the AI-enhanced Wood2 glasses reference design set a new standard for visual interaction. Looking ahead, Goertek remains committed to advancing the field of intelligent vision, driving technological innovation, and pioneering a fresh interactive experience with multimodal smart glasses.

