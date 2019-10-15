Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing Expands in California with Acquisition of Dutton Plumbing

Located in Simi Valley, California, Dutton Plumbing ("Dutton") provides dedicated and dependable plumbing and drain services to approximately 10,000 homeowners annually. Dutton's focus on workmanship and complete customer satisfaction is reflected in its motto, "The Plumber You'd Send to Your Mom's House." Dutton treats its customers like family and strives to be every customer's "plumber for life."

The acquisition of Dutton significantly expands Goettl's footprint in the Southern California market. Goettl intends to continue providing plumbing and drain services under the Dutton Plumbing brand, while also introducing its award-winning HVAC service offerings to Dutton's loyal customer base as well as other homeowners in the surrounding area.

"In an effort to continuously perfect our service offerings, we pursued a partnership with a highly regarded industry leader in plumbing," said Goettl CEO, Ken Goodrich. "The industry holds a lot of respect for Eric Dutton, founder of Dutton Plumbing, his general manager, Eric Falconer, and the dynamic team of home service professionals these gentlemen have assembled. I am excited to be part of the next leap forward for Goettl, side by side with team Dutton."

"To be aligned with a legacy company like Goettl is truly an honor," said Eric Dutton. "We are excited to offer HVAC services to our customers through one of the industry's best operators. I have been approached many times over the years for opportunities like this, but only after being given the opportunity to work with Ken Goodrich and his team, did I feel that it was a true benefit for my family, my loyal employees, my customers and myself. It was important for me to take the opportunity to do business with someone who is not only an icon in the industry, but also someone who I like and enjoy working with."

"All Dutton employees will be joining a top team of professionals that take pride in delivering personalized service and excellence in installation, consistent with the promise of the Goettl brand," noted Goodrich.

About Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is a leading provider of modernization solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and intelligent efficiency for residential customers. The company creates value by acquiring established local brands, applying experienced management talent and implementing proven processes. Initially focused on companies in the Southwest, Goettl is expanding nationally. Current operations are located in Arizona, Nevada and California. Goettl is the winner of Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2017 & 2018. Goettl is a portfolio company for Baum Capital Partners: www.goettl.com

About Baum Capital Partners

Baum Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private investment firm that provides equity capital and strategic resources in support of dynamic companies in the lower middle market. BCP seeks to invest in technology-enabled and service-based businesses with exceptional prospects for growth and focuses on opportunities where a financial partner is being sought to solve a corporate or ownership need including investments to support growth, generational ownership transfers and management-backed recapitalizations. Working in close partnership with entrepreneurs and managers, BCP has a passion for helping promising companies reach their potential, and the resources required to make it happen. For more information, visit www.baumpartners.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

LAVIDGE, Jennifer Whittle

480.998.2600

jwhittle@lavidge.com

SOURCE Goettl Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://www.goettl.com

