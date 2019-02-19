Goettl Air Conditioning Hires Chief Compliance Officer

LAS VEGAS, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goettl Air Conditioning, the iconic pioneer of cooled-air technology founded nearly 80 years ago, has hired Donna DiMaggio as Chief Compliance Officer.

DiMaggio will ensure the company's ongoing compliance with governmental regulations and foster a positive, safe and innovative culture for its employees, customers and community partners. DiMaggio will help Goettl Air Conditioning navigate the complex rules and regulations the industry faces from transportation, insurance, labor and other regulatory agencies.

"The HVAC industry has many ongoing and ever-changing rules and regulations that we need to follow and adhere to," said Ken Goodrich, CEO and owner of Goettl Air Conditioning. "As we grow our operations into new markets – and continue to serve current markets – compliance is at the center of our efforts. At Goettl Air Conditioning, we do things the right way, not the easy way and our compliance actions are no different."

Goodrich said he decided Goettl Air Conditioning needed a Chief Compliance Officer to accomplish several key objectives including:

To continue to elevate Goettl Air Conditioning's well-known 'gold standard' for all of its processes and services that guide the company

To ensure consumers continue to see value in Goettl Air Conditioning's service promise and to take it's existing elite service to new levels amid all levels of compliance

To keep employees safe on jobsites and in training sessions and adhere to ongoing evolutions in the rules and regulations impacting the HVAC industry

"With its rich history and ongoing success, it is a privilege to join a company like Goettl Air Conditioning," DiMaggio said. "I look forward to ensuring we are compliant in all aspects of our business and that our customers and partners continue to see us as a first-class operation in all regards."

Named to Inc. 5000's list of Fastest Growing Private Companies in 2018, Goettl Air Conditioning has operations in Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California. Year-to-date, Goettl Air Conditioning is experiencing more than 100 percent growth and plans continued national expansion in 2019.

About Goettl Air Conditioning

Goettl Air Conditioning, an iconic pioneer of cooled air technology established in 1939, offers the highest quality HVAC equipment and a full range of maintenance, repair and replacement services. Goettl Air Conditioning currently has operations in the Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California regions. Goettl Air Conditioning technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and receive continuous technical training to make them the best in the industry. Named to the 2018 Inc. 5000 listing of Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Goettl Air Conditioning does things the right way, not the easy way.

SOURCE Goettl Air Conditioning

