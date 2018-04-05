Goettl Air Conditioning: Preeminent Performer Award Winner

Goettl Air Conditioning owner and CEO Ken Goodrick accepted the Preeminent Performer award Wednesday at the International Roundtable Convention sponsored by the Service Nation Alliance in New Orleans.

"As Goettl Air Conditioning continues our rapid expansion, we never lose sight of our customer-focused service in all areas of our business," said Goodrich, an HVAC industry veteran. "We also recognize the profound importance of hard work and dedication our employees model each and every day. We are always striving to better manage our systems and operations and the Preeminent Performer award provides great validity to these efforts. Goettl Air Conditioning always does things the right way, not the easy way."

The Service Nation Alliance is a member-only organization formed by HVAC, electrical, solar and plumbing companies to help industry leaders and executives employ and improve best practices across all elements of their businesses.

Besides robust employee and revenue growth in 2017, Goettl Air Conditioning expanded into Southern California and announced a new $10 million headquarters in Las Vegas. The 53,000-square-foot facility will house Goettl's state-of-the-art residential heating and air conditioning technician training center− Goettl University. The facility will include a 100-seat customer service center and mock HVAC systems built into the complex for realistic hands-on training and learning.

About Goettl Air Conditioning

Goettl Air Conditioning, established 1939, offers the highest quality AC and heating equipment and a full range of maintenance, repair and replacement services. Goettl operates in the Phoenix, Tucson, Las Vegas and Southern California areas. All Goettl technicians are background-checked, drug-tested and receive continuous technical training to make them the best in the industry. Goettl AC was recently named the "Best HVAC" company in the state by readers of Arizona Foothills Magazine's "Best of Our Valley 2018."

