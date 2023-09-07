GOETTL AND SMARTAC.COM JOIN FORCES TO REVOLUTIONIZE HVAC AND PLUMBING SERVICES

Leading HVAC and Plumbing Services Provider Collaborates with Innovative HVAC Health Monitoring Platform to Revolutionize Customer Experience and Boost Efficiency

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing, a trailblazing force in the residential HVAC and plumbing services sector, is proud to unveil a strategic collaboration with SmartAC.com, a renowned leader in customer engagement and HVAC health monitoring solutions. This visionary partnership is poised to redefine Goettl's membership model, revolutionizing the customer experience through a profound shift towards proactively monitoring the health and performance in real-time of a customer's home.

Goettl and SmartAC.com partner to empower customers with technology and visibility, safeguarding their families and homes.
The core focus of this alliance centers on leveraging technology to better serve our customers and use Goettl's expertise and high-level service to proactively keep them comfortable. Upon installation of SmartAC.com sensors by our skilled technicians, these sensors will continuously monitor for potential issues such as variations in heating or cooling performance, water leaks, and drain clogs. The ultimate objective is to preemptively identify concerns for homeowners, thereby averting damage and preserving comfort.

Jake Gress, CEO of Goettl, spearheads an ambitious, multi-year growth strategy that includes the introduction of the SmartAC.com Smart Maintenance® model to our valued customers, seamlessly integrated into our monthly membership program, Smart Sadie. The program's inaugural launch this month in select markets will pave the way for a full-scale rollout across all Goettl markets by year-end. Gress expressed his vision, stating, "Our commitment is to empower our customers with technology and visibility, safeguarding their most cherished assets— their families and their homes. SmartAC.com has engineered a world-class solution to facilitate this by enabling real-time monitoring of these critical systems to ensure peace of mind."

Goettl's legacy of innovation and unwavering dedication to adopting pioneering technologies in pursuit of operational excellence has been steadfastly upheld under the leadership of its former CEO and current Chairman, Ken Goodrich. Reflecting on this transformative collaboration, Goodrich stated, "Our introduction to SmartAC.com last year underscored the potential to catalyze a paradigm shift within our industry, reshaping the way we serve our customers. Embracing new technology may pose disruptions, but our steadfast commitment is to 'do things the right way, not the easy way.' In this instance, the right way also happens to be the easiest."

Josh Teekell, CEO of SmartAC.com, echoed the significance of this venture: "The industry has long sought a simple, cost-effective, and comprehensive technology solution to engage homeowners year-round. We are thrilled to accelerate our growth through this partnership with the iconic brand, Goettl, as we jointly craft the future of HVAC and plumbing services."

About Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing
Goettl is the total home comfort solution provider, enhancing the quality of life in the communities we serve. Founded in 1939 by Gust and Adam Goettl, their commitment to providing quality and reliable service remains the cornerstone of the company's values to this day. As Sadie Certified® professionals, we specialize in superior air and water purification, HVAC, and plumbing services in Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Texas. To learn more, visit goettl.com.

About SmartAC.com
The SmartAC.com platform uses wireless sensors to monitor cooling and heating performance, air filter life, drain lines, and water leak-prone locations to ensure the health of critical HVAC & plumbing systems. Insights served up through the homeowner app and contractor dashboard enable a proactive approach to maintenance, notifying parties of a potential breakdown or water leak before catastrophic damage or loss of comfort occurs.

