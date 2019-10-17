Goettl CEO Ken Goodrich Debuts The E-Myth HVAC Contractor, Why Most HVAC Companies Don't Work and What to Do About It

"In 1988 my business was in a tailspin, headed toward extinction," Goodrich said. "A friend gifted me the book, The E-Myth, Why Most Small Businesses Don't Work and What to do About It , by Michael E. Gerber and it changed my life forever. Now 31 years later, I have the honor of co-authoring a book and sharing the stage with the man that saved me."

In The E-Myth HVAC Contractor, Goodrich shares successful business lessons from managing finances, key drivers for revenue streams, customer service, adapting to change, time management, empowering employees as well as the use of E-Myth protocol with other contractors to demonstrate exactly how to achieve success, one step at a time.

A seasoned entrepreneur, Goodrich's reputation and expertise in the HVAC industry has led him to the position of CEO of one of the largest providers of residential HVAC and plumbing services in the Southwest United States.

With a demonstrated track record of business turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions and operations management – continually recognized with accolades including being named repeatedly to Inc. 5000's "Fastest Growing Private Companies" – his book offers advice and lessons for success applicable to all businesses.

Now operating in Arizona, California and Nevada, today Goodrich is focused on developing high-performance leadership teams with an emphasis on growth, process improvement, customer satisfaction and accountability, having acquired, built and successfully monetized 24 businesses throughout his 30-year career.

Gerber, whose E-Myth series was voted #1 business book by Inc. 500 CEOs, said of his co-author Goodrich, "I've consulted hundreds of thousands of small business owners over the past 40-plus years, but I've rarely met a business owner as driven as Ken Goodrich who read my E-Myth Revisited book 39 times as he designed, built, launched and grew his $100 million HVAC enterprise, one small system at a time."

The E-Myth HVAC Contractor is now available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=The+E-Myth+HVAC+Contractor&ref=nb_sb_noss .

About Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing is a leading provider of modernization solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air & water quality, and intelligent efficiency for residential customers. The company creates value by acquiring established local brands, applying experienced management talent and implementing proven processes. Initially focused on companies in the Southwest, Goettl is expanding nationally. Current operations are located in Arizona, Nevada and California. Goettl is the winner of Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2017 & 2018. Goettl is a portfolio company for Baum Capital Partners: www.goettl.com

About Baum Capital Partners

Baum Capital Partners ("BCP") is a private investment firm that provides equity capital and strategic resources in support of dynamic companies in the lower middle market. BCP seeks to invest in technology-enabled and service-based businesses with exceptional prospects for growth and focuses on opportunities where a financial partner is being sought to solve a corporate or ownership need including investments to support growth, generational ownership transfers and management-backed recapitalizations. Working in close partnership with entrepreneurs and managers, BCP has a passion for helping promising companies reach their potential, and the resources required to make it happen. For more information, visit www.baumpartners.com.

