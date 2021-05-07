Goettl Home Services Expands Into Austin, TX And Orange County, CA With Two New Acquisitions

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goettl Home Services ("Goettl"), a leading provider of essential HVAC and plumbing services, continues to fulfill its mission to 'Goettlize the Nation' through its recently completed acquisitions of Dayton A/C & Heating LLC dba Dayton Services ("Dayton") and Dynamic Air Services, Inc. ("Dynamic"). The acquisition of Dayton builds on Goettl's presence in Texas, expanding service offerings throughout the Austin-San Antonio metroplex while the acquisition of Dynamic adds a third branch in California, expanding offerings throughout the Southern California and Orange County Region.

Founded in 1991 by Coy Dayton, Dayton Services has built a strong reputation of providing honest, high-quality heating, cooling, and plumbing services from Austin to San Antonio.

"Ken Goodrich and I have been part of the same industry groups and have known each other for many years. We share the same standards on customers experience and excellence, and I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Goettl family. I have spent 30 years building this business and can't think of a better result for myself and my organization," says Coy Dayton.

Founded in 1998 by Brian Christenson, Dynamic Air Services has built a customer-first reputation for providing high-quality heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services to the Lake Forest and Corona Communities. "The decision to join Goettl was easy. Ken and I both have shared values of doing things the right way and delivering the best quality services and solutions to our customers, which makes the transition seamless. Joining Ken and Goettl gives us the ability to focus on operating and growing the business while relieving us of the many administrative and back-office responsibilities, which Goettl now manages," says Brian Christenson.

"We are excited by the opportunity to continue our growth into these strategic markets through the acquisition of two outstanding companies, Dayton in Austin and Dynamic in Orange County. We will continue to build on their foundation and shared spirit that we embrace at Goettl, to do things the right way, not the easy way," says Ken Goodrich, CEO of Goettl. "We welcome Coy, Brian, and their talented teams to the Goettl family."

About Goettl Home Services

Goettl Home Services is a leading provider of essential and modernization solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air and water quality, and intelligent efficiency for residential customers. Founded in 1939, Goettl has established a reputation as a pioneer in innovation with 114 patents, and a focus on doing things the right way, not the easy way. We currently serve customers in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas and are expanding rapidly. We have been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Goettl is a portfolio company of Baum Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.Goettl.com.

SOURCE Goettl Air Conditioning & Plumbing

Related Links

http://www.Goettl.com

