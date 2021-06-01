Goettl Home Services Expands Into San Diego County With The Acquisition Of Pacific Drain & Plumbing

Founded in 1975 by Lane Post, Pacific Drain & Plumbing has established itself as a leading provider of plumbing, drain, and pipeline repair, cleaning, and replacement services in San Diego County. Pacific's approximately 40 employees, including high-caliber management, will join forces with Goettl to continue to build on Pacific's legacy in San Diego. "I am thrilled to reach the end of my long journey and have the weight of ownership and responsibility taken on by Goettl," says Lane. "I am equally excited to watch what Ken, Goettl, and my team can achieve together through the power of a proven system and talented, passionate team members."

"We are excited to enter the San Diego market with such a great team and platform," said Ken Goodrich, CEO of Goettl. "Lane and Pacific exemplify the Goettl values of doing things the right way, not the easy way, this is apparent in both their reputation and the level of customer-referral business they enjoy. Goettl's entry into San Diego marks our ninth branch. We are eager to build on Pacific's foundation as we 'Goettlize' San Diego."

About Goettl Home Services

Goettl Home Services is a leading provider of essential and modernization solutions and services that deliver comfort, indoor air and water quality, and intelligent efficiency for residential customers. Founded in 1939, Goettl has established a reputation as a pioneer in innovation with 114 patents, and a focus on doing things the right way, not the easy way. We currently serve customers in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas and are expanding rapidly. We have been recognized as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Goettl is a portfolio company of Baum Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.Goettl.com.

