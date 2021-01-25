Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP Adds Commercial and Real Estate Finance Expertise

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP (https://goetzfitz.com) has announced the addition of a Commercial and Real Estate Finance practice area to their award-winning Manhattan-based firm. The new team, consisting of five attorneys and one paralegal, has joined Goetz Fitzpatrick from Sankel, Skurman & McCartin LLP. They bring with them a wealth of experience in commercial mortgages, commercial and industrial lending, letters of credit, loan workout and recovery, and bank regulation.

"Adding this new component to our areas of expertise allows us to provide even more diversified services to our clients," said Aaron Boyajian, Managing Partner at Goetz Fitzpatrick. "Having in-house experts in commercial and real estate finance is an asset, particularly to our construction and real estate clients which represent a large share of our business. Our new team provides maximum value by joining the conversation at the structuring stage of a credit facility where they can apply their in-depth experience to assist clients to optimally meet their goals."

"Goetz Fitzpatrick has been a leading law firm in the New York metro area for more than 50 years," said Paul Skurman, Partner and head of the Commercial and Real Estate Finance group. "The firm's established infrastructure has allowed for a seamless transition. We have been able to continue providing our existing clients with superior legal services without disruption while extending our lending expertise to Goetz Fitzpatrick's extensive client base."

Paul is joined by Eugene J. Martin, Carmel O'Shea-Maloney, Donald L. Bittker, Richard W. Katz, and Soo Fallon. The team works with clients from loan structuring through origination and closing. Their detailed due diligence process, broad experience in recognizing and overcoming challenges, and well-honed negotiating skills all combine to minimize risk and achieve the most favorable legal terms for clients. If a loan does not perform as planned, the team can assist with the identification and implementation of an effective solution to address the changed circumstances.

About Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP

Goetz Fitzpatrick was founded in 1967 and has grown to be a major force in construction and commercial litigation and business law. The firm's clients include large corporations, businesses of all sizes across myriad industries, as well as families and individuals. With more than 25 attorneys, Goetz Fitzpatrick serves both domestic and international clients from offices in New York City, White Plains, and Roseland, New Jersey. Goetz Fitzpatrick's key practice areas include Construction and Commercial Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution (Arbitration and Mediation), Real Estate, Corporate, Bankruptcy and Business Reorganization, Trusts and Estates, Labor and Employment, and Commercial and Real Estate Finance. For more information, visit www.goetzfitz.com.

Contact:

Allison Price

303-800-6364

SOURCE Goetz Fitzpatrick

Related Links

http://www.goetzfitz.com/

