Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP Announces Addition of Adam H. Koblenz as New Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP proudly announces the induction of Adam H. Koblenz, Esq., into the partnership, marking a significant expansion in expertise and leadership within the firm. Mr. Koblenz transitions from Sahn Ward Braff Koblenz Coschignano PLLC, where his role as a named partner honed his leadership and legal acumen. As part of the merger with Platzer, Swergold et al, he will further solidify Goetz Platzer LLP's position in the legal domain as an equity partner, bringing his extensive experience in corporate, real estate, labor, employment law, litigation, and appeals to the forefront of our operations.

An experienced attorney, Mr. Koblenz consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, zealous advocacy, thoughtful leadership, and a strong business acumen, coupled with active participation in civic, charitable, non-profit, and pro-bono organizations. He will be an asset to Goetz Platzer LLP widening the firm's role in corporate, real estate, labor, and employment law, as well as litigation and appeals.

"We are excited to have Adam join our team as a partner," commented Aaron Boyajian, Managing Partner of Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP. "Adam's expertise and commitment to the legal profession, along with his significant contributions to the community and his philanthropic efforts, make him a perfect fit for our firm. His joining marks a significant moment in our firm's history as we continue to strive for excellence and expand our services with Goetz Platzer LLP. We are eager to see the new dimensions Adam will bring to our collective efforts."

Howard M. Jaslow, an equity partner at Goetz Platzer LLP, echoed this sentiment, highlighting Mr. Koblenz's long-standing commitment to his practice areas, client service, and community involvement, which have been recognized and respected for years within professional and personal circles. "I have known Adam and his family personally and professionally for many years. Adam has consistently demonstrated dedication to his practice areas, a staunch commitment to providing excellent service to his clients and outstanding philanthropic and community-driven support."

Mr. Koblenz regularly serves as outside general counsel to businesses operating in a myriad of industries in the Metropolitan New York region. Mr. Koblenz has represented major corporations, municipalities, unions, small businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals in complex commercial and corporate litigation, partnership disputes and associated dissolution proceedings, construction litigation involving mechanic's lien foreclosures, tax lien foreclosures, insurance fraud actions, first-party property litigation, negligence, complex mass toxic tort litigation in both domestic and foreign forums, employment and labor matters involving claims of discrimination, FLSA claims, wage and hour violations, entertainment law, Article 78 litigation, and real estate disputes. He also counsels and advises clients on the sale and acquisition, financing, leasing, construction and use and development of commercial, industrial, and residential real properties.

Mr. Koblenz is admitted to practice law in the States of New York and New Jersey and is admitted to practice before the United States District Courts for the Eastern, Southern and Northern Districts of New York, United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and the United States Supreme Court.

Mr. Koblenz is a member of the American Bar Association, New York State Bar Association, Nassau County Bar Association, New York State Magistrates Association and Nassau County Magistrates Association, and is currently the Associate Justice for the Village of Roslyn Estates.

Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP has been a pillar in the legal community, known for its dedication to excellence and client-focused approach. Specializing in construction and real estate law, the firm has earned a reputation for delivering outstanding results.

