Goetz Fitzpatrick Recognized as U.S. News Best Law Firm®, Senior Partners Recognized as U.S. News Best Lawyers

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News Best Lawyers® (https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/) has announced their selections for 2020, and Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP (https://goetzfitz.com) along with Senior Partners Peter Goetz and Neil M. Eiseman have made the list once again. Goetz Fitzpatrick placed in Tier 1 in both the 2020 New York Metropolitan and National lists for Construction Law and Construction Litigation, while Peter and Neal were again named U.S. News Best Lawyers for 2020. Peter has achieved the U.S. News Best Lawyers distinction for 14 years running, and Neal has been recognized as a U.S. News Best Lawyer since 2011. The U.S. News Best Lawyers selection process is 100% peer review.

On the heels of these accolades, the firm welcomed Alison Arden Besunder as Partner in its Trusts and Estates group. Alison, recognized as a 2020 Super Lawyer, brings more than two decades of experience in estate planning and estate administration to the firm's individual clients and family foundations, as well as expertise in Surrogate's Court practice, estate litigation, guardianship, and commercial litigation.

"The repeated selection of both our firm and our practicing Senior Partners to the elite list of Best Lawyers is a testament to the stature Goetz Fitzpatrick has earned in the Construction Law community," said Aaron Boyajian, Managing Partner at Goetz Fitzpatrick. "With the addition of Alison, who was named a 2020 Super Lawyer, Goetz Fitzpatrick offers its clients an all-star team. Alison's skills diversify and deepen our firm's expertise, giving our clients a single, solid firm that they can turn to for comprehensive legal advice to address multi-faceted needs."

About Goetz Fitzpatrick LLP

Goetz Fitzpatrick was founded in 1967 and has grown to be a major force in construction and commercial litigation and business law. The firm's clients include large corporations, businesses of all sizes across myriad industries, as well as families and individuals. With over 20 attorneys, Goetz Fitzpatrick serves both domestic and international clients from offices in New York City, White Plains, and Roseland, New Jersey. Goetz Fitzpatrick's key practice areas include Construction and Commercial Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution (Arbitration and Mediation), Real Estate, Corporate, Bankruptcy and Business Reorganization, Trusts and Estates, and Labor and Employment. For more information, visit www.goetzfitz.com.

