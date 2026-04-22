GOEX, Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation announce sustainable apparel partnership

Design and sustainability meet in a new collection inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's vision

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOEX, a sustainable apparel brand rooted in ethical manufacturing, announced a new licensing partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation today, launching a series of design-driven collections inspired by the work and philosophy of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Purposefully announced on Earth Day, the partnership reflects a shared belief that design should work in harmony with the environment.

Wright was known for his philosophy of organic architecture — designing in response to the natural environment rather than against it. That principle aligns with GOEX's approach to responsible materials and ethical production.

"This collaboration represents more than a collection," said Jessica Ray, president of GOEX. "It's a partnership built on shared values — quality, sustainability, excellent design, and innovation. All of these make this a natural fit. We're excited to bring a fresh take to licensed apparel and accessories."

Collection inspired by Wright's design legacy

As a licensing partner, GOEX will design and produce exclusive apparel and accessories for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Products will be sold through the foundation's website and at select locations across its network.

The first collection is scheduled to launch in fall 2026 and draws inspiration from Wright's April Showers Liberty magazine cover, serving as the season's central design thread. April Showers reflects Wright's geometric approach to design using foundational tools like the T-square, triangle, and compass.

Planned products include:

Eco triblend and fleece styles featuring artwork from Wright's autobiography

featuring artwork from Wright's autobiography All-over print and color-blocked garments inspired by the April Showers motif

inspired by the motif Limited-edition cut-and-sew pieces

cut-and-sew pieces Youth apparel , including sweatshirts and puff-print designs

, including sweatshirts and puff-print designs Women's styles , including a tee inspired by April Showers' alternate title, The Canary, Bird in the Cage

, including a tee inspired by alternate title, Accessories such as embroidered polos and hats

such as embroidered polos and hats Designs featuring Wright's "Organic Commandments," personal artifacts, and nature-based imagery

The partnership also includes location-specific designs customized for individual Wright sites, incorporating site names, architectural drawings, and geographic coordinates. New versions are expected to be released seasonally.

Creative direction rooted in interpretation

For GOEX Creative Director Meghann Wheelock, the partnership offered both depth of source material and creative flexibility.

"The amount of artwork and inspiration available was incredible," Wheelock said. "We wanted each season to have a central piece and build a cohesive collection around it."

For the first release, that anchor became April Showers, with supporting pieces selected for their shared tone and color palette.

"We were working with his historical color palette," Wheelock said. "He's known for his architectural drawings, but there's also a lot of color in his work, which has been exciting to explore."

The collection also incorporates GOEX's signature Funfetti fabric, made from recycled fabrics. The subtle flecks of color — created from reclaimed materials — echo Wright's historic palette, tying the collection together from both a visual and fabrication standpoint.

Rather than directly reproducing Wright's designs, GOEX approached the collection as an interpretation of his philosophy.

"The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation team encouraged abstraction," Wheelock said. "That allowed us to create something that feels both rooted in his work and original to GOEX."

Sustainability and long-term design

The collection reflects Wright's belief that design should be intentional and enduring. GOEX applied that approach through material selection and production practices focused on long-term impact.

Each piece is designed to reflect both Wright's legacy and GOEX's commitment to responsible manufacturing.

"Sustainability, in the spirit of Frank Lloyd Wright, begins with respect for the integrity of materials, the unity of design, and our relationship to the natural world," said Henry Hendrix, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. "We believe that every element should contribute to a greater whole, where a thoughtful palette of materials and forms creates both cohesion and character. By honoring the intrinsic qualities of materials and minimizing unnecessary intervention, we allow design to express its connection to place. This approach fosters a more organic relationship between people, product, and environment—one that supports a more enduring and responsible way of living."

Partnership model for cultural institutions

GOEX leaders said the collaboration represents a broader opportunity for cultural institutions and brands to work together in new ways.

"We hope this partnership sets an example for meaningful, values-aligned collaborations built on authenticity," Ray said. "We want to encourage iconic brands like the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to choose partners who are creative and responsive, serve retailers with excellence, and bring products to market that move beyond standard industry formulas."

"This partnership reflects a shared belief that good design should do more than look beautiful—it should contribute to a better way of living," added Hendrix. "GOEX's commitment to responsible materials and ethical production aligns naturally with Frank Lloyd Wright's philosophy of living in harmony with nature and with one another. Together, we're creating something that invites people to feel good about what they wear and do good through the choices they make."

Honoring the Legacy, On Location

In celebration of Frank Lloyd Wright's enduring legacy, all photography for the press release and debut GOEX collaboration with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation was captured on site at Wright on Main in Kansas City, Missouri. Set within the historic Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Community Christian Church, the space provided an authentic architectural backdrop—ensuring the collection was presented within the same design vision and influence that inspired it.

About GOEX

GOEX is a Kansas City-based apparel brand focused on ethical manufacturing, responsible materials and design. The company produces garments through fair-wage jobs in Haiti and completes printing in the United States.

About the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to helping to create a better world shaped by Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy and ideas, inspiring how we live, learn and build. The Foundation advances Frank Lloyd Wright's legacy by connecting people to the continued relevance of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural legacy; preserving the buildings, landscapes, and collections of Taliesin and Taliesin West; and advancing the impact of architecture and design.

About Wright on Main

Wright on Main is a Kansas City–based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving, maintaining, and activating the historic Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Community Christian Church. Established in 2018, the organization exists to steward this nationally recognized architectural landmark while expanding its use as a vibrant space for cultural, educational, and community programming. Through preservation efforts and public engagement, Wright on Main works to ensure the building remains both a significant work of American architecture and an accessible civic asset for generations to come.

SOURCE GOEX