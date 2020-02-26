GoExpedi Announces Appointment of Alayna Steinman to Senior Business Development Leadership Position

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi management announced today that Alayna Steinman, former Director of Strategic Sales with DistributionNOW, has joined the team as Vice President of Business Development.

Alayna brings with her 15 years of multifaceted oil and gas experience in over 20 countries and has spearheaded teams as a director in process management, operations and sales in North America and internationally. Her global outlook will be leveraged to provide integrated solutions that complement and expand GoExpedi's digital strategy.

GoExpedi

CEO Tim Neal commented, "We are thrilled to have someone of Alayna's caliber join the GoExpedi family. Her experience and leadership will be a foundational piece to our growing sales leadership team."

Alayna has been recognized as a PESA (Petroleum Equipment & Services Association) High-Performer, is a guest speaker for the City of Houston Planning and Development Department and was most recently nominated as a Global Leader of Influence by the World Affairs Council of Greater Houston. She has also served as the Social Chair and Corporate Advisor to DistributionNOW's Retain, Attract & Develop (RAD) Steering Committee.

Commenting on her appointment, Alayna stated, "From the warehouse floor to the drilling floor, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest people in oil and gas. These individuals and experiences have taught me that solutions need to have an inherent value for all sides of a partnership. This is what excites me most about joining GoExpedi. Providing a seamless customer experience through technology while maximizing personal interactions."

GoExpedi is a leading innovator in industrial procurement solutions, providing over 200,000 critical parts and supplies to customers through their eCommerce platform. Their state-of-the-art supply chain model backed by innovative technology has allowed the business to provide procurement solutions and incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com. Contact: Alexandra Fulenwider, (281) 734-5633, alex.fulenwider@goexpedi.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE GoExpedi

Related Links

http://www.goexpedi.com

