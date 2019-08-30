GoExpedi Announces Technical Leadership Hiring and Promotion

HOUSTON, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi management announced today that Steven Hunter, former Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer with Stage Stores, Inc., has been brought on to the team as Chief Technology Officer.

Steven spent 10 years at Stage Stores and spearheaded several successful initiatives including Stage's eCommerce Platform, Multi-Tender Loyalty, and Technology Refreshes supporting over 10,000 employees and almost 800 locations. Steven also led the Supply Chain group at Stage integrating Omni-Channel Fulfillment and Off-Price into their distribution centers, making them hybrid facilities. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of Information Technology for Belk and held roles of escalating leadership at Best Buy and Kmart. His extensive experience with technology and supply chain strategies and execution will be leveraged at GoExpedi to support the company's rapid growth.

In tandem, Chief Architect and Technical Co-Founder Jonathon Howey has been promoted to Chief Information Officer. In addition to his previous responsibilities of overseeing GoExpedi's technological architecture, data, and infrastructure, he will be further focusing on customer experience as it relates to GoExpedi's eCommerce and procurement solutions.

Commenting on changes to technological leadership, Chief Executive Officer Tim Neal stated, "Steven and Jonathon's combined experience is invaluable to our company and will continue to put GoExpedi at the forefront of innovation, allowing us to raise the bar as we continue to deliver incredible service to our customers."

GoExpedi is a leading innovator in industrial procurement solutions, providing over 200,000 critical parts and supplies to customers through their eCommerce platform. Their state-of-the-art supply chain model backed by innovative technology has allowed the business to provide procurement solutions and incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information on GoExpedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com. Contact: Alexandra Fulenwider, (713) 725-6866, alex.fulenwider@goexpedi.com

