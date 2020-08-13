GoExpedi Appoints Anthony Thomas as Senior Vice President of Strategy

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), today named Anthony Thomas as Senior Vice President of Strategy. Bringing 15 years of operations, M&A advisory, venture capital and executive management experience to GoExpedi, Thomas will spearhead the company's market expansion within energy as well as explore growth opportunities in other key sectors.

"Though we've grown exponentially in oil and gas, market dynamics continue to present more opportunities for GoExpedi's innovative e-commerce platform to provide greater operational efficiencies and supply chain management support to all facets of the industry," said Tim Neal, GoExpedi's Chief Executive Officer. "However, we're seeing a greater need beyond energy. That's why we brought in Anthony, who has experience in generating business within energy technology and other sectors, to accelerate our growth in our existing verticals as well as new ones."

Before joining GoExpedi, Thomas was a Principal at Cottonwood Venture Partners, a venture capital firm focused on investing in energy technology, where he was involved in all aspects of business from sourcing, diligence, and portfolio management. Prior to Cottonwood, he served as Vice President of Business Development for Ringers Gloves where he led the company's expansion into non-oil and gas industries and, before that, served as Vice President of Investment Banking for Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company.

"I'm looking forward to bringing my technical, business development and operational experiences and abilities to the impressive team at GoExpedi as they continue to propel energy into a new age as well as branch out into other sectors," said Thomas. "From the executive management team to the functional groups across the company, we are relentlessly focused on engaging with new and existing customers as well as trusted vendors to not only have a deeper understanding of their needs but to also drive the strategic initiatives that will continue to set the procurement standard for oil and gas and beyond."

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

