GoExpedi Appoints Dustin Trahan as New Vice President of Supply Chain

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), today announced Dustin Trahan as its new vice president of supply chain. In his new role Trahan will lead the development and implementation of the supply chain strategy, including the development of next-generation warehouse automation, robotics, and logistics management processes.

"Dustin has extensive experience in developing and installing new and innovative ways to streamline supply chain operations, helping to get products to customers faster without adding costs," said Tim Neal, CEO of GoExpedi. "We're looking to leverage his expertise in this area as we continue to integrate new technology, tools, and robotics into our supply chain systems to further automate our operations, as well as enhance the customer experience. We are excited to have Dustin onboard and are looking forward to his contributions as we grow and expand into other arenas."

Trahan brings more than 19 years of supply chain experience in working with Stuller, Inc., a leader in the just-in-time supply space for the jewelry industry. At Stuller, Trahan held several essential roles before joining the senior leadership team as the executive director of logistics operations. During his tenure, he managed the design and implementation of a multimillion-dollar automated fulfillment and shipping solution, enhanced vital production efficiencies and processes, and oversaw key international relationships to facilitate transportation, customs, and clearance.

"GoExpedi's innovative model and growth plans quickly resonated with me," said Trahan. "I have a passion for operations and am excited to use my supply chain expertise to help build the infrastructure and lead people, process, and automation as we head into the next growth stage. I look forward to collaborating with the management team to drive continuous improvements in all aspects of GoExpedi's supply chain processes."

Trahan graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a B.S. in Business Administration.

About GoExpedi

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

SOURCE GoExpedi