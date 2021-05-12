GoExpedi Appoints Michael Hanes as Senior Vice President of Sales

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), has announced Michael Hanes as its new Senior Vice President of Sales.

Hanes has spent over 20 years launching products for high-growth start-ups and leading successful initiatives within Fortune 50 companies, such as J&J (Tylenol™ brand) and GOJO (Purell™ brand). A majority of his career has been dedicated to emerging technology companies, allowing him to bring deep industry experience that will provide significant value to GoExpedi's business development efforts.

"There are very few leaders that have the same level of sales experience and the diverse industry background as Michael. He is an outstanding addition to our team, as he's already started to build fruitful relationships with customers and partners who are embracing change through the adoption of our interactive intelligence platforms," said Tim Neal, GoExpedi CEO. "Michael has also begun establishing a strong rapport with all of our sales leaders across the country, helping to further sharpen our processes and accelerate the growth of our already robust sales pipeline. He will be instrumental for the expansion of our customer base and overall success."

Hanes most recently worked at Heart Rhythm Society as its Director of Corporate Relations, where he leveraged his experience in addressing new markets to expand the Society's partnership approach and strengthened its ability to improve the care of patients with heart rhythm disorders. Prior to that, he served as the Senior Business Development Director for the U.S. East Coast, Europe, and Africa regions at Semantic AI, a global leader in critical data analytics and augmented intelligence.

"I am thrilled to join GoExpedi. What Tim and his team have built in just a few short years is nothing short of remarkable," says Hanes. "Driving the sale of a truly innovative technology — with the support of a deeply talented team of sales professionals — is an amazing position to be in. I look forward to introducing fresh perspectives and bringing energy to further enhance our sales processes and market presence and accelerate the company's already fast-paced growth trajectory."

Hanes graduated from Gettysburg College with a Bachelor of Arts in History and obtained his Marketing MBA from Cornell University in the S.C. Johnson Graduate School of Management. He has volunteered for many years as a coach for inner-city sports programs and looks forward to continuing working with at-risk youth in the Houston community.

