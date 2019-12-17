GoExpedi Appoints Tim Maines as Senior Vice President of Sales

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi (www.goexpedi.com) has announced the appointment of Tim Maines as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales.

In this role, Maines will oversee global sales through the continued rapid expansion of GoExpedi's business that is transforming industrial supply in the oil & gas industry.

GoExpedi CEO Tim Neal says, "We are really excited to have Tim Maines on board. He brings a wealth of experience and a really strong background in our industry, right at the inflection point of breakout growth for the GoExpedi business."

Maines brings to GoExpedi over 10 years of experience in the oil & gas industry. Most recently, he was Country Manager at DistributionNOW leading the Brazil office. Tim led a major expansion of the Brazil business, diversifying both the customer base and the manufacturer relationships, broadening from upstream into the midstream and downstream production markets and building a top-notch team to deliver those results.

Prior to moving into his international role at DNOW, Tim worked at Halliburton in both field operations and training and development for their drill bits manufacturing division. Tim's understanding of international business, coupled with his field experience solving customers' problems in one of the toughest sectors of the oil & gas market, will be a huge asset in growing GoExpedi's market capital.

"Joining an innovative and rapidly growing company like GoExpedi is tremendously exciting," said Maines. "It's a chance to take the industry in a long-needed new direction."

Launched in 2017, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through their online e-commerce platform. Their innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with rig management experience, backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information on Expedi, visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com.

