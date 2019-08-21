GoExpedi Begins National Expansion

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi (www.goexpedi.com), following a period of continued rapid growth, has opened a new distribution center to meet increasing customer demand and extend its national footprint. This is the first step in the planned rapid national expansion for the business. Following this launch, GoExpedi plans to open additional facilities and to be able to serve all of the Continental U.S. within the next six months.

With already expansive distribution capabilities, GoExpedi has opened a new facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming that will serve as GoExpedi's second distribution center. Combined with the Houston facility, GoExpedi now has two hubs in its hub-and-spoke distribution model. From this facility, GoExpedi now has capabilities to rapidly supply MRO parts to assets serving the Rockies. CEO Tim Neal says, "By opening this new facility, GoExpedi is rapidly on its way to establishing the infrastructure to serve all of the Continental U.S. And we're doing it with a very small footprint."

GoExpedi now has four warehouse locations with two distribution centers in Houston and Cheyenne and two fulfillment centers in Odessa, Texas and Poteet, Texas just outside of San Antonio. Jonathan Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of GoExpedi, says, "Expanding our operation with the facility in Cheyenne now allows us to serve all customer in the northern half of the U.S. Over the next few months, we will continue to rapidly add additional facilities, allowing us to serve the entire U.S. market."

GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice, and availability through their online e-commerce platform. Their innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with rig management experience, backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information on GoExpedi visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com. Contact: Alexandra Fulenwider (713) 725-6866, alex.fulenwider@goexpedi.com

