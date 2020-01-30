GoExpedi Enables 'Predictive Ordering' for All Its Customers

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, the leading innovator in procurement solutions and supply chain management, announces the initial release of predictive ordering capabilities for its e-commerce and company management platforms. The new functionality serves to further tailor and customize each client's shopping experience. As users engage on the platform, data is collected, fed into GoExpedi's AI algorithms and analyzed. This analysis provides not only product recommendations and accurate quantity estimates to its end users but can identify order abnormalities in an effort to curb human error. Beyond the automation, GoExpedi will continue to provide data analysis for all its customers which includes reviewing catalog management, inventory planning and cost reduction.

GoExpedi

Technical Co-Founder and VP of Engineering Jonathon Howey commented, "This kind of AI allows us to not only analyze a customer's historical patterns but also incorporate weather forecasts and soil conditions into the mix. Being reminded that it's getting hot out and you may be running out of water since you last ordered it a week ago is a simple example of what we are doing here and how impactful the technology is."

GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with rig management experience, backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

Contact:

Alexandra Fulenwider, (281) 734-5633, alex.fulenwider@goexpedi.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE GoExpedi

Related Links

https://www.goexpedi.com

