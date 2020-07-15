GoExpedi Expands Its Sales Leadership Team

HOUSTON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), today announced a substantial expansion of its sales team to meet the increasing energy industry demand for the delivery of critical parts and supplies in North America and beyond.

"I am excited for what lays ahead for GoExpedi and our rapidly growing sales team," said Tim Maines, GoExpedi's senior vice president of sales. "We assembled the top-performing energy sales representatives from around the country to help us meet a critical need of efficient, reliable and timely ordering and delivery of cost-effective MRO products in oil and gas. They will be instrumental in our service to new and existing customers as we continue to scale our operations and build a solid foundation for long-term, profitable growth across several industries, particularly energy."

Joining the GoExpedi business development team include:

Elizabeth Stephens, Director of Business Development covering the Houston region, has more than 13 years of sales experience in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, Elizabeth was the Director of International Sales with DistributionNOW where she managed a team dedicated to growing international revenue and profitability selling to international oil companies, production companies, EPCs and drilling contractors. Elizabeth also acted as vendor relationship manager and product champion for various global organizations. She currently serves on the International Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) and Petroleum Equipment & Services Association (PESA).

Dan Farrell, Director of Business Development covering Mobile, Alabama, has over 20 years of sales experience selling into the downstream and industrial markets. Most recently, Dan was the Director of Sales for DistributionNOW's downstream and industrial group. He has extensive knowledge of the downstream business and will help oversee sales and services efforts in the downstream market.

Sammy Steinmark, Senior Business Development Manager, has more than 40 years of sales experience, with 13 years in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, Sammy was the Senior Strategic Corporate Sales Executive for DistributionNOW in the Rockies. Sammy has a diverse background in both sales and management of accounts across all verticals in the oil and gas market.

Jody Coffman, Business Development Manager covering the Dallas/Fort Worth region, has more than 12 years of oil and gas sales experience. Most recently, Jody was a Sales Executive for Odessa Pumps, a DistributionNOW company. Jody has also held other senior sales roles within DNOW calling on customers in the upstream and midstream market segments.

John Reyes, Business Development Manager covering the Midland/Odessa region, has more than 11 years of sales experience in the oil and gas industry. Most recently, John was the Senior Account Manager with Halliburton Drill Bits and Services in the Permian. John is adept at developing sales to major operators and penetrating the upstream and midstream markets.

Jantz Theriot, Business Development Manager covering New Orleans and the Gulf Coast region, has more than eight years of oil and gas experience. Most recently, Jantz was an Account Manager for DXP in New Orleans and focused on selling to upstream, midstream and downstream accounts. Jantz has a proven track record of selling into petrochemical, chemical and industrial markets.

About GoExpedi

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

