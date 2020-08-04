GoExpedi Names Noel Connolly Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy

HOUSTON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), today announced Noel Connolly as Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy.

Connolly is a highly strategic and results-driven professional with 25 years of comprehensive domestic and global expertise with companies like National Oilwell Varco (NOV), where he led as CIO and Global SVP of Supply Chain Management and oversaw all sales and operations functions in Latin America during his tenure. Most recently, Connolly was DistributionNOW's Global Head of Strategy and Digitalization, where he created and led its DigitalNOW initiative and was responsible for worldwide company digital strategy, technology deployment, customer engagement, organizational change management and business transformation.

"We are thrilled to have Noel at the helm of our strategic digital operations and state-of-the-art supply chain model for the energy sector," said Tim Neal, GoExpedi's Chief Executive Officer. "Adding him to our team will help us to further raise the bar in the digital transformation for oil and gas as we look to generate and uncover new advanced customer-centric value solutions for our rapidly expanding platform."

Responsible for the creation, evolution, and execution of GoExpedi's digital strategy, Connolly will combine his broad expertise in information services, supply chain management, sales and operations and, most importantly, digitalization to support GoExpedi's rapid growth across the company's key global markets.

"GoExpedi represents a proactive shift to the ever-evolving customer and market demands. Anticipating and reacting quickly to current and future customer requirements in a digital world is the price of today's entry, but driving and executing new avenues of value becomes the ultimate go-forward differentiator," said Connolly. "This ethos is at GoExpedi's core and is embedded in the DNA of the company. I could not be any more excited about joining such an exceptional team."

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

