GoExpedi Names Yang Tang Chief Technical Officer

HOUSTON, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi, an innovative e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO (maintenance, repair and operations), recently announced that global engineering executive Yang Tang will assume the role of Chief Technical Officer.

Tang is a highly accomplished and results-driven professional with more than 20 years of experience leading technology and product teams at startups and multinational corporations. In his most recent role as Global Director of Engineering at Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), he founded the company's engineering practice, scaling it from the ground up to a team of 250, for the company's B2B sales systems across the world and oversaw the technical management of staff across two global business hubs. His former engineering team is now the model used against all other product development teams at AB InBev. Tang was also deeply involved with the design and development of Walmart eCommerce's omnichannel strategy, overseeing several notable enhancements including two-day shipping - rivaling Amazon Prime service - economy shipping and pickup discount, where he helped shift in-store pickup adoption by over 200%.

"After an extensive search to find one of the most accomplished product leaders of our time, we are excited to introduce Tang as the new head of our technical operations and state-of-the-art supply chain model," said Tim Neal, GoExpedi's Chief Executive Officer. "His history of excellence in the e-commerce space is beyond reproach. He brings unparalleled expertise having managed global projects with an emphasis on e-commerce development and digital engineering for some of the world's most reputable brands. With his leadership, vision, and technical expertise, we are primed to launch into the next stage of our company's development as we expand our offering of new digital and consumer-friendly solutions."

Tang will oversee the design and execution of GoExpedi's technology, product, and data roadmaps. This will drive the company's broader e-commerce and innovation platform strategy, propel rapid innovation for customers and suppliers and contribute to the company's dominant position in the industrial and energy MRO ecosystem.

"I am pleased to help the manufacturing and energy industries reimagine industrial supply chain with the brightest minds in technology, MRO procurement and oil and gas," said Tang. "I was fortunate to contribute to the e-commerce renaissance that exploded in the consumer space over the last few years and am eager to apply what I have learned to the industrial sector. I look forward to collaborating with the team at GoExpedi to drive continuous improvements in all aspects of the industrial supply chain."

Tang graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a B.S. in Computer Science and is expected to receive his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the MIT Executive MBA program in June 2021.

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston, Texas, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company's innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers. For more information, visit www.goexpedi.com.

