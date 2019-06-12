GoExpedi Opens Two New Warehouse Facilities

HOUSTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GoExpedi (www.goexpedi.com), following a period of rapid growth, has opened two new warehouse facilities to meet increasing customer demand and extend its regional footprint.

GoExpedi

With over 30,000 square feet of warehouse and office space, GoExpedi has opened a new distribution center in Houston, TX. This location serves as the company's headquarters and its main receiving and shipping facility serving the satellite warehouse locations. CEO Tim Neal says 'It's tremendously exciting to be opening this new facility in Houston, and reflects the incredible demand we are experiencing. We're especially pleased to have a new headquarters for our employees, now totaling over 65 individuals.'

In addition to the Houston location, GoExpedi has opened a third warehouse facility just outside of San Antonio, TX, to better serve its customers in West Texas. Jonathan Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer of Expedi says 'Expanding our operation with the facility in San Antonio demonstrates our commitment to expanding our presence across Southwestern US. This is one more of several new facilities we will be opening over the coming year to meet the demands of our rapid growth.'

GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice, and availability through their online e-commerce platform. Their innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with rig management experience, backed by innovative technology, Expedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

For more information on Expedi visit www.goexpedi.com or email info@goexpedi.com.

