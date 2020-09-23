GoFan Promotes B.J. Pilling to CEO

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFan, the leading digital ticketing solution for high school events, announced today that B.J. Pilling has been appointed as its new CEO. With the company for more than five years, Pilling most recently served as GoFan's vice president, Digital.

Pilling will assume the day-to-day leadership of GoFan, overseeing operations, the execution of strategic plans, and expansion of the company's digital platform. In regard to the latter, Pilling will focus on driving innovations to make the ticketing process even more seamless as well as continuing to improve the overall fan experience.

"For the past two years, we've made significant investments in developing our school platform for flexibility, transparency, and easy implementation in an increasingly digital world. The current guidelines surrounding live school events have really highlighted our ability to operationalize state and local recommendations for social distancing, contact tracing, and capacity management," said Pilling. "It's been rewarding to see the accelerated market adoption of our solution as well as play an integral part in helping schools return to play and transition to a digital-first ticketing operation. I'm thrilled to assume this new role and am incredibly excited about how we can continue to leverage technology to drive efficiency for our school partners while providing an enhanced fan experience."

Before being promoted to CEO, Pilling served in various executive roles with the company, managing the actual launch of GoFan from inception to a viable product and then growth into 2,000-plus digital clients. His responsibilities have included product management, sales, and marketing efforts as well as the assimilation of two acquisitions. Prior to GoFan, he spent eight years with Huddle Tickets, creating and managing new products and services that helped the company achieve record-setting revenues.

"B.J.'s digital acumen, combined with his history of taking advantage of market opportunities to build successful and profitable business partnerships, made him the perfect choice to lead GoFan," said Paul Iaffaldano, CIO of venture investment firm BIP Capital, which includes GoFan in its portfolio of companies. "GoFan has already accomplished great things since its launch, and B.J. brings an invaluable level of experience, continuity, leadership, and commitment to innovation that will be needed to help the company take its next step into the future."

Pilling holds a master's degree from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree from Central College in Iowa.

