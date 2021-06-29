GOFBA Launches Chat, a Secure Communication Platform to Provide a Safer Online Experience

ONTARIO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GOFBA, a leading secure search engine and communication platform, announced today the launch of GOFBA Chat and a digital communication platform that puts the privacy and security of users first. The new messaging service provides state-of-the-art safety while being user friendly. As an attractive alternative to other big tech options, GOFBA offers the highest-level of encryption available today for its new Chat service and a commitment to privacy which allows users to communicate across the platform with peace of mind.

Chat's features benefit not only consumers with day-to-day interactions but corporations as large enterprises continue to navigate security issues, data breaches and other hurdles to create a safe environment. GOFBA's innovative and extremely secure communication platform overcomes these barriers by incorporating features that put user safety first, and incorporating superior file sharing and data transfer capability. Users can instantly transfer and send important files up to 5 GB in size at speeds up to 10 Gb/s. Individuals can also form groups with an unlimited number of members or send a quick message via SMS.

"GOFBA offers a best-in-class experience between its private search services and a secure chat platform," said Bill DeLisi, GOFBA's CEO. "Users of any age can feel protected and confident jumping from unbiased news articles to communicating with friends or sending a co-worker a confidential file. GOFBA Chat is a milestone launch and part of a suite of offerings that prioritizes user security and safety while providing an easy to navigate platform."

GOFBA Chat is broadly compatible on both desktop PC and Mac operating systems and is complimented by an intuitive, native mobile app for Android and iOS for on-the-go convenience. The company continues to evaluate new opportunities to enhance the platform's capabilities and plans to integrate additional features such as secure video, voice chat and email all into one platform.

To learn more about GOFBA or to create an account, visit https://www.gofba.com/.

Primary Offering

GOFBA is raising capital subject to its S-1 Registration Statement that went effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021. Two million shares of common stock were registered at a proposed price of $5 per share. As of April 6, 2021, $1.6 million had been raised. Proceeds from the stock offering are intended to be used to further develop and commercialize internet modules that will be incorporated into GOFBA's communications platform.

"With the launch of Chat, GOFBA introduces its third revenue-generating service (in addition to Five Star Business Listing and News) to its platform. We are eager to take full advantage of this revenue opportunity and to develop additional communication modules, that could make our platform even more robust, attract more users and accelerate our revenue growth," continued DeLisi.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About GOFBA

Founded in 2008, GOFBA - a California-based technology company - offers an array of tools for a safer and more secure online experience and addresses the vast dangers that threaten everyday internet users. GOFBA provides safe searching, secure chat and email to more than 45 million users worldwide. GOFBA is the only English search engine available in China, some of the Middle East, and other conservative countries, which adds over a billion internet users other search engines have no access to. The company's family-friendly search tool is ideal for businesses, schools, colleges and universities as well as families that require content filtering for safer search. GOFBA is actively developing new technology to enhance security and streamline productivity for its millions of users across the globe.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release contains not only statements that are historical facts, but also statements that are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are, by their very nature, uncertain and risky. These risks and uncertainties include international, national and local general economic and market conditions; the COVID-19 global pandemic; demographic changes; our ability to sustain, manage, or forecast growth; our ability to successfully make and integrate acquisitions; new product development and introduction; existing government regulations and changes in, or the failure to comply with, government regulations; adverse publicity; competition; the loss of significant customers or suppliers; fluctuations and difficulty in forecasting operating results; changes in business strategy or development plans; business disruptions; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the ability to protect technology; and other risks that might be detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of our management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known by them. Consequently, and because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results and outcomes may differ materially from the results and outcomes discussed in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in this release and in our other reports as we attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations and prospects.

Contacts -

Media: Laura Waldron, Interdependence PR; (949) 777-2485; [email protected]

Investor: Peter Miselis, Interdependence PR; [email protected]

