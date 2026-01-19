goFLUENT Solidifies Global Leadership in Corporate Language Training and Language Assessment Solutions with the Acquisition of the Business Operations of Learnship Networks GmbH

GENEVA, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- goFLUENT , a global leader in corporate language training and language assessment solutions, announced the acquisition of the business operations of Learnship Networks GmbH ("Learnship").

This strategic acquisition reinforces goFLUENT's position as a leading global provider of enterprise language training and language assessment, supporting multinational organizations with AI-powered training, standardized language assessment , and enterprise-grade digital learning solutions.

Market Consolidation in Corporate Language Training: Driven by Rapid AI Innovation

The acquisition comes as the corporate language training market undergoes consolidation, driven by rapid AI innovation and growing demand from global organizations for scalable, measurable, and integrated language solutions.

Christophe Ferrandou, CEO of goFLUENT, commented: "The timing is right. The corporate language training market needs to consolidate, especially as AI-driven innovations are transforming how organizations approach language training and language assessment at scale."

This consolidation strengthens goFLUENT's position as the global leader in corporate language training and assessment, recognized for AI-powered language learning, advanced assessment, and scalable enterprise solutions for global workforces.

Strategic Leadership: Expanding Enterprise Language Training and Language Assessment Solutions

Learnship Networks GmbH has established a strong market position in Germany and works with some of the largest German multinational companies, further reinforcing goFLUENT's leadership in enterprise language training for global organizations. "This is a very strong strategic acquisition for goFLUENT," said Ferrandou. "Learnship Networks GmbH has built a leading position in Germany and works with some of the most demanding global enterprises, which fits perfectly with goFLUENT's focus on large, international organizations."

Scaling Capacity: Enhancing Global Instruction with 500+ Qualified Language Trainers

The acquisition will strengthen goFLUENT's instructional capabilities by expanding its global network of expert language trainers, scaling the delivery of corporate language training programs across regions, languages, and industries. "Language training remains deeply human," added Ferrandou. "This acquisition allows us to integrate more than 500 highly qualified trainers into goFLUENT's global organization."

Seamless HR Tech Integrations with SAP, Workday, Cornerstone, and Leading Platforms

Learnship Networks GmbH customers will now be able to leverage goFLUENT's strong integration capabilities with enterprise HR, Learning and Recruitment systems. goFLUENT provides connectors and seamless integrations with leading LMS, ATS, and HR platforms. including SAP SuccessFactors, Workday, Cornerstone, Skillsoft, Docebo, and SmartRecruiters.

These integrations allow organizations to streamline deployment, automate reporting, track language skills, manage learning data across existing enterprise systems, making it easier for HR, Learning & Development, and Talent Acquisition teams to implement and measure corporate language training and language assessment programs at scale.

"By joining goFLUENT, Learnship Networks GmbH customers will gain access to our enterprise-grade integrations and AI-powered learning tools, enabling HR and L&D teams to seamlessly manage language training and language assessment at scale across global organizations," said Ferrandou.

Balancing AI Efficiency with Human Soft Skills: The Future of Strategic Business Communication

The rise of AI and automation is fundamentally reshaping the future of work, requiring a major skills upgrade across industries. While AI promises to automate up to 30% of current work hours by 2030 and take over tasks characterized by basic cognitive skills — including fundamental data processing and rudimentary communication — the ability to communicate effectively remains a distinctly human and increasingly valuable asset.

Aligned with the analysis in the McKinsey Global Institute report, A new future of work: The race to deploy AI and raise skills , goFLUENT recognizes that the demand for social and emotional skills will rise significantly. These are the skills that define effective communication in a global enterprise: the ability to build consensus, lead, negotiate, and show interpersonal empathy.

goFLUENT's corporate language training and language assessment solutions are designed to develop these advanced, human-centric communication capabilities. By combining AI-powered learning for personalized efficiency with the irreplaceable value of human instruction (over 1.500 expert trainers post-acquisition), goFLUENT ensures that global employees acquire not just language proficiency, but the strategic communication skills necessary to thrive alongside AI and drive business performance in the next era of work.

About goFLUENT: Global Leader in Corporate Language Training and CEFR-Aligned Assessments

goFLUENT is a global leader in corporate language training and language assessment solutions. The company delivers B2B, enterprise-grade programs that accelerate language proficiency through a blend of digital technology, expert content, AI-powered learning, and human instruction, accessible on any device.

Trusted by L&D, HR, and Talent Acquisition leaders at over 1,000 multinational corporations across 100+ countries, goFLUENT helps organizations build business communication skills, assess and benchmark talent, support internal mobility, and foster a global culture. Its solutions include corporate language training programs, standardized language assessments aligned with CEFR, adaptive learning pathways, and blended learning models, designed for enterprise recruiters and HR teams to evaluate and develop workforce language capabilities.

goFLUENT delivers training and language assessment in 49 key business languages operating in 20 countries, helping millions of professionals become more effective communicators in the languages of business.

Contact

goFLUENT

[email protected]

SOURCE goFLUENT