GOFO and CIRRO E-Commerce Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Nationwide Parcel Delivery Network

The collaboration integrates GOFO's nationwide last-mile delivery network with CIRRO E-Commerce's sales, service, and system expertise to deliver scalable and reliable logistics solutions across the United States.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. business logistics costs rose 5.4% in 2024 to $2.58 trillion (CSCMP). With shipping, warehousing, and last-mile delivery still fragmented, merchants are facing higher costs and increasing operational pressures.



To address these challenges, GOFO and CIRRO E-Commerce today announced a strategic partnership that combines GOFO's nationwide last-mile delivery network with CIRRO E-Commerce's expertise in sales, customer service, and system integration. Together, the two companies will provide merchants with scalable, reliable, and cost-efficient parcel delivery solutions across the United States.

Building a Seamless Nationwide Delivery Network

Under this collaboration, CIRRO E-Commerce will serve as GOFO's Strategic Sales Partner in the United States. Since launching its first cross-border e-commerce routes to the U.S. in 2015, CIRRO E-Commerce has spent the past decade expanding its logistics capabilities and local operations across the American market.

GOFO will continue investing in logistics infrastructure and operations, including fully automated sortation hubs, a national linehaul network, and a professional fleet of delivery partners. This partnership establishes a leading end-to-end logistics solution for merchants, e-commerce platforms, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

Why It Matters

The collaboration delivers clear benefits for U.S. customers:

Nationwide scale with regional strength : GOFO's network covers 40 U.S. states, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico, and reaches 49 of the nation's top 50 metropolitan areas. With more than $150 million invested in its Los Angeles and New Jersey Super Hubs, this footprint reinforces GOFO's commitment to nationwide delivery excellence.





: GOFO's network covers 40 U.S. states, including Hawaii and Puerto Rico, and reaches 49 of the nation's top 50 metropolitan areas. With more than $150 million invested in its Los Angeles and New Jersey Super Hubs, this footprint reinforces GOFO's commitment to nationwide delivery excellence. Operational reliability : GOFO operates over 100 hubs and stations powered by automated sorters, robotics, and intelligent logistics systems. Its linehaul network of more than 30 routes supports a remarkable 99.5% successful delivery rate and 98% on-time performance, ensuring consistent, dependable service for merchants in the country.





: GOFO operates over 100 hubs and stations powered by automated sorters, robotics, and intelligent logistics systems. Its linehaul network of more than 30 routes supports a remarkable 99.5% successful delivery rate and 98% on-time performance, ensuring consistent, dependable service for merchants in the country. Faster delivery times : Through its integrated linehaul and regional operations, GOFO enables next-day delivery around major hubs and 3-to-5-day delivery across states and regions. Coast-to-coast infrastructure and local dispatch optimization help businesses accelerate fulfillment and delight customers with faster deliveries.





: Through its integrated linehaul and regional operations, GOFO enables next-day delivery around major hubs and 3-to-5-day delivery across states and regions. Coast-to-coast infrastructure and local dispatch optimization help businesses accelerate fulfillment and delight customers with faster deliveries. Cost-effective solutions : Collaborating with CIRRO E-Commerce elevates GOFO's nationwide performance to the next level: offering scalable, efficient, and high-value delivery solutions across the United States.





: Collaborating with CIRRO E-Commerce elevates GOFO's nationwide performance to the next level: offering scalable, efficient, and high-value delivery solutions across the United States. Seamless integrations : The partnership further enhances GOFO's technology integration capabilities, enabling merchants to connect effortlessly through leading shipping platforms and ERP systems. Businesses in the U.S. now can streamline fulfillment processes and deliver a data-driven logistics experience with consumers nationwide.





: The partnership further enhances GOFO's technology integration capabilities, enabling merchants to connect effortlessly through leading shipping platforms and ERP systems. Businesses in the U.S. now can streamline fulfillment processes and deliver a data-driven logistics experience with consumers nationwide. Customer-first support: Building on GOFO's dedicated customer service foundation, CIRRO E-Commerce strengthens responsiveness and case management efficiency, ensuring merchants receive faster, higher-quality support at every stage of fulfillment.

Executive Commentaries

"GOFO's nationwide delivery backbone, dense metro coverage, and service excellence give CIRRO E-Commerce the foundation to deliver superior experiences to U.S. merchants," said Marshall Yuan, Head of Global Strategy at GOFO. "By powering CIRRO's front-end sales and service with our scale and resilience, we're enabling customers to grow with speed, flexibility, and confidence."

Speaking on the collaboration, Vincent D'Amato, Chief Sales Officer at CIRRO E-Commerce shared, "Through this strategic partnership, we are combining GOFO's unmatched last-mile delivery capabilities and integrated operational strengths with CIRRO E-Commerce's proven sales and service expertise, as well as a full stack of integrations with both local and global TMS/WMS and e-commerce platforms, to bring U.S. customers a seamless, scalable, and reliable parcel solution."

